Denis Lebel quitte Ottawa et rentre au bercail

Andrew Scheer is seen with his son Henry prior to being elected as the new Speaker of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill on June 2, 2011.

Preston Manning gives a high-five to Andrew Scheer during a visit of the University of Ottawa Canadian Alliance Club to his campaign headquarters in Ottawa, Monday, July 3, 2000.

Playing the role of Speaker during model Parliament in 2001.

Andrew Scheer and his wife, Jill.

Andrew Scheer and his son, Henry.

The first day of business on Parliament Hill in 2008.

Andrew Scheer jokingly tries to fight with former NDP Leader Jack Layton and prime minister Stephen Harper as the lead him to the Speaker's chair for the first time on June 2, 2011.

Andrew Scheer shares a laugh with Geddy Lee, right, and Alex Lifeson, left, of the band Rush at a reception for the 2012 Governor General's Performing Arts Awards on Parliament Hill on May 3, 2012.

Andrew Scheer and RCMP assistant commissioner Gilles Michaud arrive at a news conference releasing censored versions of police reports into the attack on Parliament Hill on June 3, 2015.

With Jason Kenney, on the campaign trail in 2015.

Andrew Scheer makes a hashtag sign in the House of Commons on May 30, 2016.

He boasted great support from caucus when he announced his bid on Sept. 28, 2016.