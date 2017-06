B.C.-born model Jenna Talackova made waves in 2012 when she was initially disqualified from competing in the Miss Universe Canada competition because she's transgender. She later mounted a legal challenge and the decision was reversed. She would go on to star in the reality show "Brave New Girls."

Lucas Silveira is the lead singer and guitarist for Toronto-based alternative act The Cliks.

Michelle Josef was a member of Canadian country band Prairie Oyster when she came out as transgender in 1997. She was later fired from the band, but has continued to perform with other acts.

Transgender singer/songwriter Rae Spoon doesn't identify as female or male, instead preferring the pronoun "they."

Hamilton, Ont.-born actress who has starred in films such as "Air Force One," "The 6th Day" and shows such as "24" and "Saving Hope." The 58-year-old came out in December, and said she was "scared to death" to tell her kids.

Thompson was a member of the "Kids in the Hall" comedy troupe who has also starred on other series, including "Hannibal" and "Tim and Eric's Awesome Show, Great Job!" Performed as his character Buddy Cole on "The Colbert Report." Thompson was also one of the first openly gay actors on TV.

An author and poet (and former poet laureate of Toronto), Brand's works often focus on discrimination about the LGBTQ community.

Playwright, author, actress, CBC host. Her novels "Fall on Your Knees" and "The Way the Crow Flies" were shortlisted for the Giller Prize. Her play "Goodnight Desdemona (Good Morning Juliet) won the Governor General's Award. She has also hosted CBC's "Life and Times" and "Doc Zone."

Svend Robinson became the first politician to come out in office in 1988, while serving as an NDP MP in Burnaby, B.C.

Halifax-born actress who has starred in major films including "Juno," "Inception" and "X-Men: Days of Future Past." When she came out in 2014, she said she did it because "maybe I can make a difference. To help others have an easier and more hopeful time."

After playing a gay character on Degrassi, actor Adamo Ruggiero came out in an eTalk interview, saying, ""I thought, you know, I was learning and I learned and what better way to kind of share my knowledge than right now."

Olympic gold medallist in 100-metre backstroke at the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Ontario's first female premier was first elected to the legislature in 2003, and became leader of the provincial Liberal Party in 2013. She later led her party to victory in the 2014 provincial election.

Rex Harrington (left, with fiance Bob Hope) was a principal dancer with The National Ballet of Canada from 1988 to 2004. He and Hope competed on the second season of "The Amazing Race Canada."

Multiple Grammy Award-winning singer behind songs such as "Constant Craving." Sung a particularly stirring rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" at the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Cranston was a bronze medal-winning figure skater at the 1976 Olympics who was credited with revolutionizing the sport. He died in January, aged 65.

Vancouver-born author and poet Andy Quan writes frequently about gay issues, and has worked to fight for better policies for those living with HIV and AIDS.

Twin sisters Tegan and Sara Quin are multiple Juno Award-winning songwriters and performers who also performed "Everything is Awesome," the theme song for the film "The Lego Movie." Last year, they participated in the "It Gets Better" project.

This singer and actress has appeared on a multitude of stages, including Bruce McDonald's film "Dance Me Outside," about a native reservation in northern Ontario.

Brian Orser (seen here with Japan's Yuzuru Hanyu) is an ex-figure skater who won a silver medal at the 1984 Olympic Games in Sarajevo. He would later coach skaters Kim Yu-Na and Hanyu to Olympic gold medals.

Author of four novels and many more short stories, Selvadurai immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka at the age of 19.

One of Canada's most prominent satirists and political commentators. Mercer was one of the creators of "This Hour Has 22 Minutes" and "Made in Canada" before going on to host the "Rick Mercer Report."

Montreal-raised singer/songwriter and the son of folk singers Kate McGarrible and Loudon Wainwright III. Won Juno Awards for his self-titled debut album and his 2001 effort "Poses." His debut also saw Rolling Stone recognize him as "Best New Artist."

This Canadian composer and Arcade Fire collaborator was nominated for an Academy Award for scoring the movie "Her" alongside William Butler.

Vancouver minister Gary Paterson became the United Church of Canada's first openly gay moderator in 2012.

Wade MacLauchlan became the first openly gay premier of Prince Edward Island in the 2015 election. He also previously served as president of the University of Prince Edward Island.