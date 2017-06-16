Édition: ca
Le patron d'Amazon vous demande comment il doit dépenser son argent

 Par Diane Frances
JEFF BEZOS
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
"Ce tweet est un appel à idées." Jeff Bezos s'en remet à la twittosphère pour savoir à quoi consacrer son temps - et son argent. Après avoir acheté le quotidien américain The Washington Post et créé la fusée spatiale réutilisable "Blue Origin", le patron d'Amazon est en manque d'inspiration pour son prochain investissement.

Le multi-milliardaire a lancé ce brainstorming géant jeudi 15 juin car il "veut que l'essentiel de [son] activité philanthropique serve à aider les gens ici et maintenant, à court terme" avec un projet qui satisfasse les besoins urgents tout en ayant un impact durable.

Jeff Bezos a ainsi demandé aux internautes de lui envoyer leurs idées en répondant simplement à son tweet. Son appel n'est pas tombé dans l'oreille d'un sourd.

Il risque d'avoir du mal à faire le tri entre les quelque 18 000 suggestions publiées en moins de 24 heures par des citoyens, associations, organisations qui souhaitent remédier à la faim dans le monde, la déforestation, les violences domestiques...

"Réutiliser les conteneurs de transport pour offrir des petites maisons aux sans-abri. Leur permettre de dormir dans un endroit sûr et au sec, puis étudier leurs autres besoins."

"Penser aux millions de gens sans nourriture ni eau partout dans le monde, c'est la première chose qui me vient à l'esprit."

"Des logements bon marché. Des abris pour les femmes et les enfants qui fuient la violence domestique. Des transports pour permettre aux gens pauvres d'avoir des perspectives d'emploi."

"Le choléra a contaminé plus de 100 000 habitants au Yémen (une contamination toutes les 35 secondes). Aidez-les, s'il vous plaît."

"Acheter des terres forestières pour lutter contre la déforestation. Les forêts sont le meilleur moyen que nous ayons pour capturer le dioxyde de carbone."

"La faim des enfants aux États-Unis est un problème qui peut être résolu. Nous pouvons y mettre un terme maintenant. On a la méthode et l'expérience pour."

"Soutenir l'éducation et la prévention contre la maltraitance des enfants en Amérique, qui leur donnent les outils nécessaires pour se sortir de situations où ils sont violés/négligés/brutalisés."

"Financer les soins médicaux des femmes. Leur garantir l'accès à la contraception. Leur donner des subventions pour payer le carburant et les billets d'avion pour avorter."

Jeff Bezos a l'embarras du choix. À moins que les 72,8 milliards de dollars sur son compte en banque et sa place de 3e fortune mondiale ne lui permettent d'exaucer plusieurs vœux de front.

D'ailleurs, le groupe Amazon dont il est à la tête a annoncé ce vendredi 16 juin le rachat des supermarchés bio Whole Foods pour 13,7 milliards de dollars.

La veille, le site d'information économique "Bloomberg" avait révélé l'intérêt du géant de la distribution en ligne pour une éventuelle acquisition de Slack, la plateforme de messagerie professionnelle.

Les entrepôts d'Amazon
  • Online Retailers Amazon Prepare For Cyber Monday

    PETERBOROUGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 28: Employees select and dispatch items in the huge Amazon 'fulfilment centre' warehouse on November 28, 2013 in Peterborough, England. The online retailer is preparing for 'Cyber Monday', as it predicts the busiest day for online shopping in the UK will fall on Monday December 2nd this year. On Cyber Monday in 2012 amazon.co.uk recorded over 3.5 million individual items ordered, which equates to 41 items purchased per second. The Peterborough fulfilment centre is 500,000 sq ft, equivalent to approximately seven football pitches in floor area. Amazon are due to employ more than 1,000 seasonal staff to cope with increased demand in the run up to Christmas. (Photo by Oli Scarff/Getty Images)

