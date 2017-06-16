Cette instagrammeuse dévoile la vérité sur les photos à la piscine

Lady Gaga has been the focus of a fair number of Photoshop scandals. The singer spoke out about the egregious use of Photoshop at the Glamour Women of the Year Awards, in 2013. Ironically, it was her photo on the cover of Glamour magazine that she specifically spoke against. "I felt my skin looked too perfect. I felt my hair looked too soft. I do not look like this when I wake up in the morning," Gaga explained. She called for young people to "fight back against the forces that make them feel like they're not beautiful" and cited unreasonable beauty standards printed on magazine covers as an offender. She elaborated, "It is fair to write about the change in your magazines. But what I want to see is the change on your covers... When the covers change, that's when culture changes."

Beyoncé is known for her beautiful curves and toned body, so she was incredibly upset when H&M attempted to alter her image. The singer modeled various pieces for the brand's swimwear collection and refused to be enhanced in any way. "When Beyoncé found out they had edited the way her body really looked, she hit the roof. She’s a true diva and was furious that she had been given such a snubbing. Her people refused to give the pictures the green light so H&M were forced to use the originals," a source recalled to The Sun.

Despite her numerous run–ins with Photoshopping, Kate Winslet is a role model for positive body image. Thus, she likely felt compelled to speak out when she was edited to a drastically reduced size on this 2003 GQ cover. "The retouching is excessive. I do not look like that and more importantly I don't desire to look like that," she clarified in regard to the cover image. The actress made sure that the world knew she was happy with her body and didn't condone the alterations. She explained, "I can tell you they've reduced the size of my legs by about a third. For my money it looks pretty good the way it was taken."

In this promotional poster for "King Arthur," Knightley's chest is drastically enhanced from the original image. The actress spoke up, saying: "Those things certainly weren't mine." Reportedly, Knightley signed off on the doctored images at the time and only complained that her new assets weren't perky enough. She has since told producers of various projects that she refuses to be altered in any way for promotional imagery.

The two "Pretty Little Liars" stars spoke up when they came across this poster for the show. Ashley Benson posted the picture to her Instagram account and wrote, "Saw this floating around....hope it's not the poster. Our faces in this were from 4 years ago.....and we all look ridiculous. Way too much Photoshop. We all have flaws. No one looks like this. It's not attractive." Bellisario agreed with her blond co-star and posted the same image to her own account. She captioned the photo: "Wow @itsashbenzo I couldn't agree more. Very cool concept as always. But aren't we attractive enough women as we are? Why can't we just look like us. Once."

High-fashion supermodel Coco Rocha sets boundaries as to how much skin she is willing to show in her photographs. Let's put it this way: she isn't going to pose nude or model lingerie. So when editors Photoshopped clothing off of her body, she was outraged. The beauty posted to her blog: "For my recent Elle Brazil cover shoot I wore a body suit under a sheer dress, but recently discovered that the body suit was Photoshopped out to give the impression that I am showing much more skin than I actually was or am comfortable with. This was specifically against my expressed verbal and written direction. I’m extremely disappointed that my wishes and contract were ignored."

Brad Pitt has not only rejected the use of Photoshop, but elected to reveal the flaws in his physical appearance. The actor chose to be photographed by Chuck Close for this cover of W magazine. The photographer is well–known for taking pictures that humanize the subject and expose intricate flaws and features. "You can’t be the fair-haired young boy forever. Maybe a photograph of him with his crow’s-feet and furrowed brow is good for him," Close said of Pitt.

Gisele Bündchen is no stranger to the very prevalent photo editing in the fashion industry, but she is honest about preferring natural images. The model worked with creative director Johan Lindeberg on a campaign for BLK DNM because he wanted to highlight her natural look. "I love his approach because I feel like women should be really real and raw and it doesn't really happen anymore [in fashion photographs]. I love that feeling of, you know, we are women, we are so different, our imperfections are what make us unique and beautiful," she explained of Lindeberg. "He gets that. He's not trying to retouch you or put a pretty light on you."

Kim Kardashian is constantly being scrutinized for the photos she posts on social media by people saying the images must be Photoshopped. The star often remains quiet but has recently spoken out about the negative effects of image editing and the potential inspiration of raw imagery. The reality star posted this photo of herself and Blac Chyna on her Instagram account. When critics started accusing her of having manipulated her curvy form, Kardashian turned to Twitter. "It sucks when people make up surgery or Photoshop lies when I am so disciplined & work so hard! Just trying to motivate others & show anyone struggling with weight they can totally achieve whatever they want if they are dedicated!" she wrote.

When Kristen Stewart (awkwardly) posed on the cover of Glamour's November issue, she too fell victim to the photoshop madness. The potentially cute photo is ruined by a strange choice to cut off half of her arm (which somehow disappears into her leg).

In the ad, Victoria's Secret model Lais Ribeiro stands with her torso bent at an angle, but from our viewpoint, it looks like VS spliced two halves of two separate photos together to create one model, bisected by her arms. There's no way any human can have that whittled a ribcage, right? Right?

We know for sure that Drew has some sexy curves. Where are her hips?

When we first saw these photos of Namibian model Behati Prinsloo for Juicy Couture's fall 2012 jean line, we expected to see signs of Photoshop in Prinsloo's arms, torso or even hips. We were happy to see that the model actually looked pretty natural, until we realized that her left foot in this photo is wonky and she's missing several toes.

Not only did Ann Taylor take a few inches off of a model's waist, the brand's website accidentally revealed the "before" shot, thanks to a tech glitch. The "before" is on the left, and Ann's "improved" version is on the right.

Oopsies, this model lost her funny bone when the people who were editing Alloy's catalogue released this photo.

Gwyneth Paltrow is a women of many talents, but her pose in this Terry Richardson shot seems impossible.

Grazia airbrushed one of Megan Fox's tattoos off her April cover. The tattoo that vanished? The Friedrich Nietzsche quote: "And those who were seen dancing were thought to be insane by those who could not hear the music." (Courtesy photo)

We know Ralph likes to retouch his models, but can't he leave the animals alone? We're guessing that's an entirely new head on the dog wearing a Polo and that he was just dropped into the image on the right.

In this jarring Ann Taylor LOFT photo of Linen Twill Shorts, the model appears to have a thumb emerge directly out of her arm, above the wrist. (LOFT photo)

This just shows how advertisements mess up women's perceived image of what the "perfect" body is. This model had perfectly fine-sized breasts but either Free People or Karma Loop decided to enhance the model's right breast, and then promptly forgot to give the other one the extra lift.

Natalia Vodianova's July 2012 cover for GQ Russia has the model all out of proportion... and her hair seemingly carved out with the "lasso" tool on Photoshop.

In this J. Crew ad, someone went a little crazy with the photoshop and left some very interesting thigh cut-outs.

Maybe this model is super-talented and rides some kind of unicycle contraption. We doubt it. This is a case of horrible photoshop. How could Neiman Marcus have assumed that this model's backside could cover up the entire half of a bike?

Jessica Alba is the latest victim of over-enthused retouching, on the June 2012 cover of Marie Claire. The whole cover seems washed in a bright pink haze, and something seems a little robot-y about it to us. Maybe it's the way they did her hair? (Courtesy photo)

In this printed ad from an Italian haircare line, the female model's legs seem to have gone missing... or perhaps the male model's biceps are so big they conceal them? (PSD photo)

Model Angela Linvdall posed for the March cover of Vogue Mexico looking every beauty but also, very elongated. Her neck and jawline seemed to have been smoothed and stretched out or she's a modern-day Stretch Armstrong.

It's one thing for model's to have endlessly long legs, but how can a human have more than two knees? Apparently, these models do. In this ad -- if you look closely -- the models' knees are bending but not where the skirt is bending. Optical illusion? Who knows.

Bloomingdales turned a perfectly innocent model into a mutant, giving her the pointiest, most elongated elbow we've ever seen.

The leg bone is not connected to the hip bone. Period. And for more, check out a dozen or so airbrushed Angel fails.

By now, we're used to seeing models' bodies whittled down -- but how about reverse retouching? Like, making someone appear heavier than she is? That's what happened with Kamilla Wladyka who was Photoshopped to look healthier. For the cover of Healthy magazine.

And On And On. This model loves Suave's Mango Mandarin body wash so much that she hasn't realized she's an amputee.

We don't think the lady model's legs make any sense in Dolce & Gabbana's ad for light blue, although, somehow, 47 percent of you thought everything looked just peachy.

We still don't know what this was about but it seems more relevant than ever. Did Wills dye his hair just for the Hello cover shoot? Or was someone playing around with the color and contrast in everyone's favorite retouching program?

Here's an interesting spin: model Irina Shayk claims GQ Spain Photoshopped the underwear right off of her and that she never posed in the buff. She's taking the Spanish glossy to court over the pics.

"New Zealand's Next Top Model" came under fire for having a 16-year-old contestant pose topless, with only mud smeared across her naked breasts and then posted an unedited picture from the shoot online. The solution? A spray of Photoshopped steam covering up the girl's chest.

While Anne Hathaway looked stunning on British GQ's February 2010 issue, something's not quite right with her ultra-smooth armpit...

Another Ann Taylor photoshop fail...this time, they took out their airbrushing anger by amputating this poor model's arm!

On the January issue of ELLE Czech, model Denisa Dvorakova's arms channeled Barbie's freakishly sharp angled limbs. Furthermore, the synthetic looking visage of her face doesn't adds to her plastic-doll appearance.

We're not sure why someone would change Hilary Rhoda's already perfect and sky-high cheekbones to begin with-- but that didn't stop Numero Tokyo from engaging in this photoshop fail. The model's razor-sharp cheekbones were given a little too much tapering...yikes!

Some were shocked at Kate Middleton's frail frame in her Alexander McQueen gown on her wedding day. But a Grazia magazine retoucher decided to take it up a notch by airbrushing her already tiny waist, to look just like a life-size Barbie's instead. It seems that Grazia has tried to trick us into thinking the Duchess has the worlds smallest waist.

It's hard to even tell that this Maybelline ad features the one-and-only Christy Turlington, who is so airbrushed that she's basically unrecognizable. While the supermodel has always been known for her flawless complexion, her skin is so overly retouched that it bares more resemblance to a 3D animation than Christy herself. CORRECTION: A previous version of this caption identified the makeup brand incorrectly.

Louis Vuitton's fall 2010 campaign featuring models Christy Turlington, Karen Elson and Natalia Vodianova is so aesthetically pleasing to look at, that it's hard to notice this photoshop mystery. But if you look closely in the mirror, you'll see a random reflexion in the mirror that doesn't match up with the actual scene going on.

Kate Moss and her eight-year-old-daughter Lila Grace are as pretty as can be in this September 2011 Vogue spread. But unfortunately, Lila Grace and her poor fingers are the victims in this photoshop disaster.

Kim Kardashian has always embraced her curvy figure--but the original and untouched photo that Complex.com accidentally posted of a thinner Kim says otherwise.

This photoshop faux-pass is brought to you by H&M, who decided to give this model a face lift...but literally. We're not quite sure why they choose to make her entire face disappear from a 45 degree view, but whatever the reason, it seriously freaks us out.

Even though it was confirmed by a company rep that this was not Photoshopped, it still looks as if there is no horse body behind that model!

Photoshop was used and abused on the cover of Charlize Theron's Los Angeles Confidential cover. Her hand looks more like a paw (or claw) as it appears that her fingers have all melted together-- creepy!

We're pretty sure that a child was responsible for scribbling up (and coloring in) this photoshop fail. The sketchy image from Walmart appears to be selling a bikini top...but we can't really tell.

This Campari campaign morphed Jessica Alba into a much (much) thinner version of herself. While she looks perfectly fit in both images, if the originals hadn't been leaked, we probably would have actually believed the lies...But unfortunately this wasn't the case.

While this isn't exactly the worst (or most obvious) photoshop flub we've seen, the original footage from this Ann Taylor campaign tells a different story. The screenshot, taken from a "behind-the-scenes" video, is a much more accurate portrayal of Naomi Watts- who looks way too overly airbrushed in the final version.

Someone messed up big time with this unrealistically photoshopped waist on Nordstrom's website. We're so distracted by her startlingly small torso that we can't even focus on the cute orange polo shirt. Note: This caption was edited for clarity's sake.

Russian model Anna Selezneva has been stretched to her limit in this photo for German label Set. While her left leg is lifted onto a couch, her right leg has been attacked by some vicious monster that bit right into her thigh!

Is it just us, or does Paris Hilton looks faker than ever on this Vanity Fair cover? Her strangely smooth face actually sort of creeps us out to be honest.

Does anyone else feel bad for this victim of retouching madness? This Talbot's photoshop abuser settled on giving this poor model only one leg.

For being 44 years old, Julia Roberts looks pretty near amazing. And while the actress still looks pretty in this Lancome ad, we just wish they didn't make her skin look so freakishly smooth. From the looks of it, the retouchers airbrushed the life out of Julia Roberts' face, and gave her a plastic visage instead.

Victoria's Secret, who is a notorious fan of photoshop abuse, was up to their old tricks again. This time, Model Candice Swanepoel's shoulder joint appears to be disconnected from the rest of her body.

Um, should someone tell Marissa Miller that she's missing a limb? Evidently, Victoria's Secret took out a fit of retouching rage on the model's arm.

Just wondering, but who is that girl in those recent Rimmel ads? The faulty campaign featured a photoshopped image of someone who resembled a Zooey Deschanel lookalike with plastic surgery gone wrong.

Last time we checked, Khloe Kardashian is noticeably taller than both Kim and Kourtney...Khloe, who at 5'10 normally towers over her pint-sized sisters, apparently shrunk down to "fit" the frame for this Sears campaign shot by Annie Leibovitz. And what's going on with Khloe's right hand?

It's pretty disturbing that these Ralph Lauren photos somehow got the go-ahead to be published in the first place...The fashion label received harsh criticism for these images featuring an emaciated looking model, who actually more so resembles a bobble head on a skeletal frame. Even more alarming is that the photoshop victim, Filippa Hamilton- claims that she was actually fired by Ralph Lauren for being "too fat."

SimpleBe, a UK brand known for catering to plus sizes, has photoshopped this models hand into, what appears to be, a claw.