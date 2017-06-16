Édition: ca
Cette instagrammeuse dévoile la vérité sur les photos à la piscine

La blogueuse, Imre Çeçen, a l'habitude de poster des photos de son corps musclé sur son compte Instagram. Suivi par près de 281.000 personnes, elle tient tout de même à rester honnête avec ses fans.

Le 4 juin, la jeune femme a posté une photo sur son compte Instagram pour dévoiler la vérité sur les photos à la piscine. Son objectif : rappeler qu'il est normal que les cuisses s'élargissent lorsqu'on s'assoit mais aussi raconter l'envers du décor de ce genre de photos.


‼️DIFFERENT KIND OF "KEEP IT REAL"‼️ I know some people are all done with the "keep it real" pictures so I thought I'd try a new one😅 I find this one kinda hilarious🙈chilling by the pool instagram vs real life👙 . Anyone familiar with the concept of having all "normal" legs when you're standing but as soon as you sit down they transform into huge piles of meat?🍖😂 Why is it that those 2 sticks we use to walk expand to the size of Texas whenever they touch a chair?😅 . This is the most NORMAL thing ever yet us girls seem to be so self conscious about it😔 Hello! Your legs are being pushed against a surface, they are supposed to expand! This doesn't mean you're fat🙅🏻 Even muscle will just look like a huge shapeless pile of meat when there's no flexing involved🍖 If you don't want your legs to expand maybe invest in stone legs!⛰⛏ I'd choose marble ones💁🏻😂 . We've just lost touch with reality because on the internet all we see are those freaking hot dog legs🌭 I am guilty of posting those too! Yet even I wondered on my last vacay why my legs were so "big" when I sat down. 😅 . Thought I'd take a good comparison pic and I'm pretty sure I've got a hernia now😅 Creating that thighgap & skinny legs feel was real hard😵 I had to arch my back like crazy, hold my legs up (serious ab work was involved) and had to sit on the edge of the pool which caused me to almost fall. Both my camera & I would have drowned in the sadness of insta perfection (I would survive the water though, I can swim!🙆🏻) To people who do sit like this in real life; I admire your core strenght & willpower! . Yep, that's the truth behind poolside hotdog pics. Truth be told I'd much rather sit like that right pic whilst enjoying an actual hotdog🌭 What is your fave poolside snack? Kinda wanted to hold a piece of watermelon whilst taking this but it turns out that's only for advanced instagram posing😅 I couldn't hold myself up, flex them abs, hold a watermelon & take pics at the same time😂 Guess I better start practicing for my next vacay!💁🏻 . Ps. I don't think there's anything wrong with the way my legs look in the pic on the right. Just showing you the difference! 🌭 vs 🍖 = both yummy🙆🏻

A post shared by Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 imrececen.com (@imrececen) on


"Vos jambes s'appuient contre une surface, elles sont supposées se développer! Cela ne signifie pas que vous êtes grosse. Même les muscles ressembleront à un énorme tas de viande informe quand il n'y a pas de fléchissement impliqué. Si vous ne voulez pas que vos jambes s'élargissent, peut-être que vous devriez investir dans des jambes en pierre", explique avec humour Imre Çeçem. Comme le montre sa photo même une femme "mince" et "musclée" aura des cuisses qui paraîtront plus grosses lorsqu'elle sera assise.

Elle dénonce ensuite la perte de notion de la réalité à cause des photos de jambes "hot-dog" sur les réseaux sociaux. "Je suis coupable d'en publier aussi", affirme la jeune femme.

Puis Imre Çeçen donne sa technique pour faire les jambes "hot-dog" au bord de la piscine. "Je suis presque sûre d'avoir une hernie maintenant", plaisante-t-elle. "J'ai dû cambrer mon dos comme une folle et tenir mes jambes en l'air", raconte la blogueuse avant d'ajouter "aux personnes qui s'assoient comme ça dans la vie réelle; j'admire votre force et votre volonté !"

Imre Çeçem n'en est pas à son coup d'essai. Elle a publié à plusieurs reprises des photos sur les réseaux sociaux pour rappeler qu'il existe une différence entre des clichés Photoshop et la vraie vie.


🚫PHOTOSHOP🚫 Transforming your body using training & diet takes years yet some photo shop only takes seconds. We live in a world with beauty "standards". I don't have a tiny waist and huge hips and it always made me feel kinda insecure. Lots of us feel the pressure to look like the people we see in magazines. . And yes some of the pictures we see as "goals" were made with photoshop. But does that mean everything is photoshop? NO! I'm getting real tired of this hype to say that all that's different from our own body must be photoshop. Guess what? There are people with a body like this right picture. There are people with naturally huge butts & tiny waists. I'm just not one of them. Does not matter though cause I've still gotten tons of "photoshop" comments under certain pictures . . Scroll back on my account and you'll find pics of me showing how much lighting or posture can change your appearance. Lots of people found this difficult to believe so then it must be photoshopped🙄 Yes, there's a filter but the shape of my body has not been altered. Just because something seems unreal to you doesn't always mean it's fake . . What you say on the internet has an impact on others. Imagine a girl with a naturally tiny waist and huge butt always getting comments that she uses photoshop even though she doesn't. That must suck right? Imagine an insecure girl using photoshop to look "prettier". Commenting that she is "still ugly as fuck" might indeed make her stop using photoshop. She'll get plastic surgery now . . People will always be doing things we don't agree with or simply don't understand. But does that really affect your life? Let's try to be kind to eachother. Hate won't make this world a better place 🙅🏻 . I know you probably thought that this post would be a rant on how there are "idiots" using photoshop but it isn't. Guess what? In real life you will also come across people who seem "perfect". And fuck, that's not photoshop. Work on your selfconfidence and know that you are gorgeous too! Someone elses beauty is not the absence of your own. As long as you are happy being you it shouldn't really matter what others are doing! YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL!❤

A post shared by Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 imrececen.com (@imrececen) on


"Formes naturelles VS Photoshop"


🤰🏻👀 By now you've probably seen one of these kinda pics before but I was so amazed myself that I just had to share. Look at the difference between me coming straight out of bed and me in the evening🌝✨ . . We all know there are only 2 reasonable explanations. 1. My stomach is kinda bloated due to all the food it had to digest during the day🍝 2. I got abducted & impregnated by aliens👽 Although I'd love to see what my half alien baby would look like lets talk about option nr 1 aka bloating🤰🏻 . Although most of us instagirls seem to have a flat tummy 24/7 we really don't. Most pictures on the internet are posed and show sucked in and flexed bellies😶 Great and all but it can give you a disformed idea of reality. Cause yes, I also get affected by what I see on the internet. I have stood in front of my mirror many times wondering why I looked like I was carrying triplets whilst all other fitgirls seemed to have a flat tummy all the freaking time🤷🏻‍♀️🤔 . . We like to show our "best" sides online and that's also okay!💕 However from time to time we might need a reminder that no one walks around looking "perfect" every single second of the day. It's normal for your tummy to expand a bit during the day. I mean hello, where did you think the food you eat goes?!😅 . . Be happy that your body digests all that food cause if it didn't you wouldn't be living that much longer😵 Angrily staring at your bloated belly isn't gonna make it go away. Might even make it worse.. stress isn't good for your tummy at all🙈 . . Appreciate that your body is constantly working to keep you alive!🤗 Damn your body sounds like a good friend, right? So treat it like one! Start loving your body! Your body is not your enemy but your ally!🤝 Work with it and not against it. If you love your body no one can take that away and you'll be stronger than ever! LOVE YOURSELF!❤❤ . Ps. In case it turns out I'm actually carrying an alien baby I'll keep you up to date! What shall I name him/her?!👶🏻😂 #somanythingstotakecareof #willmybabyevermeetherdad? #gonnabeasinglemum

A post shared by Imre Çeçen 🇳🇱🇹🇷 imrececen.com (@imrececen) on


"Matin VS soir"

