Japanese-born artist and musician Yoko Ono and British musician and artist John Lennon (1940 - 1980), December 1968.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, December 1968.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, both dressed in white, with their marriage certificate after their wedding in Gibraltar, 20th March 1969.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono, currently in honeymoon, lying in their bed at Hilton hotel, speak with the press on March 23, 1969 in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono pose on the steps of the Apple building in London, holding one of the posters that they distributed to the world's major cities as part of a peace campaign protesting against the Vietnam War, December 1969. The poster reads 'War Is Over, If You Want It'.

Yoko Ono posed with a cigarette in Selfridges department store, Oxford Street, London in 1971 to promote the publication of the 2nd edition of her book Grapefruit.

John Lennon and Yoko Ono in Selfridges department store, Oxford Street, London in 1971 to promote the publication of the 2nd edition of Yoko Ono's book Grapefruit.

Musician Yoko Ono attends the opening of David Croland Exhibit on November 13, 1973 at Artworks Gallery in New York City.

Portrait of John Lennon and Yoko Ono going to Cannes Festival at Nice In France during seventies.

Yoko Ono, at home, during John Lennon interview, Tittenhurst Park, near Ascot, Berkshire, July 1971.

Beatle John Lennon and his wife of a week Yoko Ono in their bed in the Presidential Suite of the Hilton Hotel, Amsterdam, 25th March 1969. The couple are staging a 'bed-in for peace' and intend to stay in bed for seven days 'as a protest against war and violence in the world'.

1st appearance of John Lennon and Yoko Ono with short hair at Vust Peace Center, where the couple is living in meditation on January 22, 1970 in Jutland, Denmark.

Japanese experimental musician Yoko Ono, wife of the late John Lennon, 1980.

Photo of Yoko Ono and Sean Lennon.

Yoko Ono during 'Hurlyburly' Performance - July 4, 1984 at The Promenade Theater in New York City, New York, United States.

Multimedia artist Yoko Ono, 1985.

Yoko Ono performs with the Plastic Ono Band at 'Yoko Ono & Friends To Japan With Love' Yoko Ono hosts benefit concert for the Japan Society's Earthquake Relief Fund at Le Poisson Rouge on March 29, 2011 in New York City.

Yoko Ono attends the Yoko Ono's Imagine No Fracking Installation at ABC Home & Carpet on April 19, 2013 in New York City.

Yoko Ono attends a world record attempt to create the world's largest human peace sign at Central Park on October 6, 2015 in New York City.

Yoko Ono attends 'Gasland Part II' World Premiere at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival on April 21, 2013 in New York City.