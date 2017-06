Des surprises se cachent dans la pelouse

Betty Chu, a professor emeritus at San Jose State University, told The Huffington Post that she breeds her own Angora rabbits to display at shows.

Chu, who has won numerous competitions, said she uses a dog blower to fluff up the wool, which can get as long as 10 or more inches. "The rabbit itself is only about six or seven pounds," she said.

Chu said scissors are the proper tool used to cut the wool from the rabbits, and that they aren't harmed during the process.

The wool will grow back, usually at the rate of one inch a month, according to Chu.

The extra wool can be used for spinning, knitting, and crocheting.