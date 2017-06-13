Édition: ca
Le chandail sur les épaules, la nouvelle tendance mode de la saison?

Lorsque Gigi Hadid affiche un look et persiste, il y a de bonnes chances que cela devienne une tendance que nous ne tarderons pas à adopter. Que penser de celle-ci: le chandail jeté sur les épaules?

On a souvent associé cette manie vestimentaires - à tort ou à raison - aux Français. Une tradition venue de l'autre côté de l'Atlantique qui permet de faire face aux changements météo en transportant une petite laine nouée autour du cou. Une tradition qui fait sourire ou pas, mais qu'il n'était pas franchement question de copier ni d'adopter.

Mais quand l'une des top-modèles les plus hot de la planète partage des clichés d'elle chandail noué aux épaules, forcément cela vient titiller nos anciennes convictions: "tiens, tiens, et si ce n'était pas si vieux jeu?!".

De quétaine, le pull sur les épaules pourrait même carrément devenir l'un des guimiques mode des beaux jours...


On se surprendrait presque à se jeter sur les épaules une petite laine coordonnée à notre top du jour.



Et hop, vive le changement... ou pas. Et vous: prêts à l'adopter?


