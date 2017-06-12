Le tapis rouge glamour des Tony Awards 2017 (PHOTOS)
Dimanche 11 juin se déroulaient les 71e Tont Awards - les Prix qui récompensent le théâtre américain. À l'occasion de cette cérémonie prestigieuse, des stars au glam sans faille ont foulé ce tapis rouge chic. De Scarlett Johansson en passant par Chrissy Teigen, aucun faux pas mode à noter - et même au contraire: de l'élégance à tous les étages.
Pour voir les photos du tapis rouge, cliquez dans la galerie ci-dessous
-
71st Tony Awards â Arrivals â New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Uma Thurman. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
-
71st Tony Awards â Show â New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Presenter Tina Fey. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
-
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen attend the 2017 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)
-
71st Tony Awards â Arrivals â New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actor Kevin Spacey. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
-
71st Tony Awards â Arrivals â New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
-
71st Tony Awards â Photo Room â New York City, U.S., 11/06/2017 - Bette Midler poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical for "Hello, Dolly!" REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Actress Condola Rashad attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Actor Corey Hawkins attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Actor Ben Vereen attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Singer Thalia attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Bee Shaffer and Anna Wintour attend the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Actor David Oyelowo attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Actress Phoebe Cates attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 11: Model Candice Swanepoel attends the 71st Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)
