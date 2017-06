Cette mariée réservait toute une surprise à sa demoiselle d'honneur

One of the most beautiful and unselfish things I've ever witnessed shooting weddings... Leading up to the wedding Jessica's bridesmaid and best friend (also Jess) worked tirelessly to ensure the preparations and wedding day were perfect. To show her appreciation the bride decided to share her special day with her friend, coordinating the proposal with Jess' boyfriend. Instead of throwing the bouquet, the bride spun around and walked over to her best friend. Everything froze as she said "Jess... turn around..." #destinationweddingphotographer #theknot #greenweddingshoes @greenweddingshoes #junebugmagazine #photobugcommunity @photobugcommunity #wedding #lookslikefilm @lookslikefilm #intimatewedding #weddingdress #bride #exploretocreate #chasinglight #togetherweroam

