Édition: ca
Region: QC

Macron demande à Erdogan le retour d'un photographe français «le plus vite possible»

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
EMMANUEL MACRON
Charles Platiau / Reuters
Imprimer

Le président français Emmanuel Macron a demandé samedi à son homologue turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan le retour "le plus vite possible" du photojournaliste français Mathias Depardon détenu en Turquie, a affirmé la présidence française à l'AFP.

Au cours d'un entretien téléphonique samedi après-midi entre les deux chefs d'État, ceux-ci "ont convenu qu'il fallait intensifier les échanges et (M. Macron) a réexprimé sa demande de voir rentrer le plus vite possible M. Depardon" en France.

"Le président a fait à nouveau part de sa préoccupation à Erdogan concernant la situation du photographe français" détenu depuis le 8 mai en Turquie, a ajouté la présidence.

Vendredi, le ministère français des Affaires étrangères avait déclaré "travailler activement" à la libération de M. Depardon.

La situation du photographe avait déjà été évoquée pendant un entretien le 25 mai à Bruxelles entre MM. Macron et Erdogan. Ce dernier avait promis d'"examiner rapidement la situation".

Installé en Turquie depuis cinq ans, Mathias Depardon, un journaliste indépendant de 36 ans, a été arrêté le 8 mai à Hasankeyf, dans la province de Batman (sud-est), où il réalisait un reportage pour le magazine National Geographic.

Il a rapidement été transféré dans un centre d'accueil géré par la Direction des affaires migratoires à Gaziantep (sud-est) où il est retenu depuis, malgré une décision d'expulsion émise le 11 mai. Il s'est mis en grève de la faim du 21 au 27 mai pour protester contre sa détention, selon Reporters sans Frontières.

Sur internet, notamment parmi ses confrères français, une mobilisation a vu le jour en faveur de la libération du photojournaliste, avec sur Twitter le mot-dièse #FreeMathias.

Au cours de cet entretien entre les présidents français et turc "ont été évoqués les dossiers syriens et libyens" afin de "poursuivre l'échange lors de la rencontre bilatérale à Bruxelles en marge du sommet de l’Otan le 25 mai", a-t-on précisé à l'Elysée.

L'appel "a aussi été l’occasion d’évoquer la décision (du président américain) Donald Trump de faire sortir les États-Unis de l'accord de Paris et pour Erdogan de rappeler son engagement dans cet accord", annonce par ailleurs la présidence française.

LIRE AUSSI:
» John McCain demande l'expulsion de l'ambassadeur turc à Washington
» Une première rencontre entre Trump et Erdogan


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Référendum en Turquie
sur
  • Référendum en Turquie

    A plainclothes policeman patrols near a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman leaves from a polling station after casting her vote during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station escorted by his security in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People arrive to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man wearing a tie in the colours of the Turkish national flag arrives to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media react as they surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman in a wheelchair is moved to cast her ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A security officer looks on as media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women leave voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine leave a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions