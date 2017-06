A woman from Afghanistan's Hazara minority take sefie as she attends a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Women demonstrators from Afghanistan's Hazara minority attend a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Women demonstrators from Afghanistan's Hazara minority attend a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Demonstrators from Afghanistan's Hazara minority attend a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Demonstrators from Afghanistan's Hazara minority attend a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan policemen keep watch during a demonstration by Afghanistan's Hazara minority in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan policemen take rest during a demonstrators from Afghanistan's Hazara minority in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man with bloodstained clothes stands at the side of blast after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man walks at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

The shoes of victims are seen at the site of blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016.REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man talks on his phone after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan July 23, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY