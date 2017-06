Alors que Trump se retire des Accords de Paris, l'île américaine de Tangier disparaît à cause du réchauffement climatique

Residents use a boat to navigate through flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A casket is seen floating in flood waters in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A man wades through a flooded street in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A casket is seen in front of a partially submerged church in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A submerged vehicle is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A submerged house is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

An airboat brings rescued residents to safety in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A submerged mailbox is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Brittany Addox carries her dog, Maggie, after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A resident transfers his belongings into a boat after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A partially submerged vehicle is seen in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

A high water vehicle drives down a road in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Residents are rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Brittany Addox (R) comforts her dog, Maggie, after being rescued in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Troy Lukuette (L) and Cayde Lukuette fill sand bags as a response to flood waters in St. Amant, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Richard Rossi and his 4 year old great grandson Justice wade through water in search of higher ground after their home took in water in St. Amant, Louisiana, U.S., August 15, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

A truck takes a detour through a flooded street in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, U.S., August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

The floodwaters recede from Bethel United Methodist Cemetery in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, U.S., August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky

A vehicle drives through floodwaters on Liberty Road in Greenwell Springs, Louisiana, U.S., August 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jeffrey Dubinsky