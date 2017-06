Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil became aggravated by a fan in the front row at his concert in New Mexico on Dec. 7, 2012, and tried to punch him -- but he missed.

A former doctor of the year has pleaded not guilty to driving drunk and under the influence of prescription drugs, following this spectacular car crash in Boston.

An officer with the El Cajon Police Department is shot right in front of a news camera on August 21, 2011. The entire event is caught on camera.

WARNING: The video below contains vulgar language and may not be suitable for some viewers. Mariah Pyatskowit, a Wisconsin student and mother of two who once tried out for Playboy magazine, recently had her day in court for a profanity-laced shopping rant that went viral online last year. She was convicted of disorderly conduct and ordered to perform 40 hours of community service, according to her attorney, Brad Priebe.

VIDEO (WARNING: Graphic physical violence and language) This video, (scroll down to watch) posted on YouTube by Marcus DeWayne Pace of Huntsville, Texas, shows a single-round brawl between an unidentified male in a white shirt and a street performer dressed as Batman.

The animals rights group PETA released a shocking video today that allegedly shows workers at a dairy factory farm brutally abusing a number of livestock. The video was allegedly taken in late 2011 and early 2012, during an undercover investigation of Adirondack Farms, LLC, in Clinton County, New York. According to PETA, their investigator discovered workers routinely used poles and canes to hit cows in the face, udder, torso, hindquarters and limbs when leading them around. A manager of the facility was also allegedly caught on video as he repeatedly electro-shocked a cow in the face. The same manager, according to the animal rights group, called another cow a "dumb bitch," jabbed it in the ribs with a screwdriver and used a skid steer to drag it approximately 25 feet.

A lioness at the Oregon Zoo thought she found herself the perfect meal when an Oregon family brought a baby zebra to her enclosure.

A company in Kasota, Minn., took home demolition to the next level when they used a tank to raze an abandoned house.

A woman's near-death experience when she reportedly falls asleep behind the wheel of a scooter and careens into oncoming traffic.

Raymond Van Arnam, 60, was sentenced by Otero County Magistrate Judge Gene Galassini to spend 30 days in the Otero County Jail for charges related to kicking in the back door of client Melissa Stonecipher's estranged husband’s home.