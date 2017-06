G7 leaders pose for a group photo on the last day of the summit in Italy.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a family photo at the G7 Summit expanded session in Taormina, Sicily, Italy, on May 27, 2017.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump chat on the final day of the G7 summit in Italy.

French President Emmanuel Macron gives a press conference at the end of the Summit of the Heads of State and of Government of the G7.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe makes a point during his G7 closing press conference, in Taormina on Saturday.

People take part in a 'No G7' protest march during the G7 summit in the Sicilian town of Taormina on Saturday.