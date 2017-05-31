Paris devrait accueillir les JO en 2024 et Los Angeles en 2028, selon le Wall Street Journal
Les jeux sont faits. D'après le Wall Street Journal, le Comité international olympique (CIO) aurait arrêté son choix pour deux des prochaines éditions des Jeux olympiques. Paris décrocherait l'organisation en 2024 et Los Angeles en 2028.
Le choix du CIO pour 2024 doit être annoncé le 13 septembre à Lima, au Pérou. Mais, en coulisses, Paris, Los Angeles et le CIO auraient déjà conclu un "accord 24/28". 2024 pour Paris, qui pourrait ne plus avoir les financements publics nécessaires quatre ans plus tard, et 2028 pour Los Angeles, qui pourra profiter d'un temps supplémentaire pour rénover ses infrastructures.
D'après le quotidien américain, le président du CIO Thomas Bach aurait rencontré le maire de Los Angeles Eric Garcetti et le président du comité olympique américain, Larry Probst, pour leur assurer que le choix de Los Angeles pour 2028 serait présenté comme une victoire et non un échec de la campagne des Américains pour l'organisation de l'événement.
"Tout le monde est d'accord sur le fait qu'aucune ville ne doit se sentir perdante, et Thomas Bach s'est engagé à ce que ça n'arrive pas", explique une source interrogée par le journal. En guise de compensation, le CIO se serait engagé à participer à des programmes de développement du sport en Californie, et à verser 2 milliards de dollars.
Un double choix stratégique
La double attribution devrait être débattue le 9 juin à Lausanne, en Suisse. Si le CIO choisissait cette option, ce ne serait pas une première: le baron Pierre de Coubertin, demandant une dernière faveur à ses pairs avant de quitter la scène après les Jeux de 1924, avait obtenu le 2 juin 1921, lors de deux votes séparés d'une heure, que la session accorde les JO-1924 à Paris et ceux de 1928 à Amsterdam. Tout en promettant les JO-1932 à Los Angeles, ce que la "cité des Anges" alors seule candidate, obtint en 1923.
Ce double vote serait-il opportun? "Il permettrait à Thomas Bach d'être tranquille jusqu'à la fin (probable) de sa présidence en 2025 et cela résoudrait provisoirement le manque de candidatures aux JO d'été", analyse Jean-Loup Chappelet, professeur à l'Université de Lausanne et spécialiste du Mouvement olympique.
Une double désignation "est tout à fait possible si le groupe de travail des 4 vice-présidents le recommande et si cette recommandation est votée avant la décision avec l'accord tacite des deux villes candidates", ajoute Jean-Loup Chappelet. "Il faudra ensuite un vote pour savoir quelle ville obtient les JO-2024 et ceux de 2028".
Ce double vote est "totalement le genre d'idée et d'initiative stratégique que le CIO doit embrasser", a estimé de son côté Casey Wasserman, président de la délégation angeline, tout en rappelant que comme Paris, la cité californienne n'est candidate "que pour 2024".
Voir aussi:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. TSRIO2016 REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
Athletes pose for photos during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
-
Athletes pose for photos at the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
-
Artists perform during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
-
An artist meets with athletes during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
-
Plumed figures appear as part of the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
-
A dancer performs during the closing ceremony in the Maracana stadium at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Athletes attend the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Athletes attend the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Dancers perform during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Recognition of the Volunteers segment during the Closing Ceremony on Day 16 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on August 21, 2016. (Photo by Okan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: Mariene De Castro sings as the Olympic torch is extinguished by a waterfall during the Rio 2016 closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2016. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
-
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - AUGUST 21: during the Rio 2016 closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, 2016. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
-
Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Izabel Goulart performs during the closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro on August 21, 2016. / AFP / Odd ANDERSEN (Photo credit should read ODD ANDERSEN/AFP/Getty Images)
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Performers take part in the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. The Olympics rings are seen as fireworks explode during the closing ceremony. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
-
The extinguished cauldron is seen in front of Candelaria Church during the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
-
2016 Rio Olympics - Closing Ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 21/08/2016. Fireworks go off above the stadium. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY.) FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS.