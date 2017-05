JERUSALEM:An ultra-orthodox Jewish boy is lifted up over a crowd of tens of thousands of Hassidim gathered in Jerusalem 01 December for the wedding of Yisrael Menahem, the son of the Rabbi of Gur, to Esther, the granddaughter of the Rabbi of Lublin. The wedding, one of the biggest in recent memory, hosted thousands of followers, with meals served to some ten thousand people. (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP/Getty Images) | MENAHEM KAHANA via Getty Images