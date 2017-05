Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the 12th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball on June 8, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images for Chrysalis)

Actress Dakota Johnson attends The Moet & Chandon Suite at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 27, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Moet & Chandon)

(L-R) Dakota Johnson and Stella Banderas attend the Viktor&Rolf show as part of Paris Fashion Week Haute-Couture Fall/Winter 2013-2014 at La Gaite Lyrique on July 3, 2013 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson attend the 26th Annual BAFTA LA Garden Party at the British Consuls General Residence on June 2, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson arrives at the Tommy Hilfiger LA Flagship Opening on February 13, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson attends The Art of Elysium's 6th Annual HEAVEN Gala presented by Audi at 2nd Street Tunnel on January 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Art of Elysium)

Actress Dakota Johnson attends Tommy Hilfiger New West Coast Flagship Opening on Robertson Boulevard on February 13, 2013 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger)

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the FOX All-Star Party at the Langham Huntington Hotel on January 8, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson attends a screening of 'Django Unchained' hosted by The Weinstein Company with The Hollywood Reporter, Samsung Galaxy and The Cinema Society at Ziegfeld Theater on December 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Dakota Johnson attends a screening of 'Django Unchained' hosted by The Weinstein Company with The Hollywood Reporter, Samsung Galaxy and The Cinema Society at Ziegfeld Theater on December 11, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Model/actress Dakota Johnson attends KIIS FM's 2012 Jingle Ball at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on December 1, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the GQ Men of the Year Party at Chateau Marmont on November 13, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson attends The Hollywood Reporter Toasts The Next Gen Class Of 2012 on November 7, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson attends a Salute To FOX Comedy on October 26, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for FOX)

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at Fox's Fall Eco-Casino Party at The Bookbindery on September 10, 2012 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson of Ben and Kate arrives at a screening of Fox TV's new Tuesday night comedies at Santa Monica College's Broad Stage on August 26, 2012 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the FOX All-Star party on July 23, 2012 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson poses on arrival for the film premiere of 'Goats' in Los Angeles on August 8, 2012 in California. The theatrical release date for the film is August 10. AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. BROWN (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/GettyImages)

Dakota Johnson attends attends the Fox 2012 Programming Presentation Post-Show Party at Wollman Rink - Central Park on May 14, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson walks the red carpet at the 'The Five Year Engagement' Premiere during the 2012 Tribeca Film Festival at the Ziegfeld Theatre on April 18, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives at the Premiere Of Columbia Pictures' '21 Jump Street' at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on March 13, 2012 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Dakota Johnson poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival at the Getty Images Portrait Studio at T-Mobile Village at the Lift on January 25, 2012 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)