Nomination de Madeleine Meilleur: la fronde se poursuit en comité

Ontario government minister in charge of Francophony Madeleine Meilleur looks on during a plaque unveiling ceremony in Honfleur, northwestern France on October 12, 2015 in honour of French explorer Samuel de Champlain and the 400th anniversary of the French presence in Ontario. In April 1615, Samuel de Champlain left the port of Honfleur for the New France, the area colonized by France in North America between the XVI and XVIII centuries, and organized diplomatic and military expeditions, after | CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images