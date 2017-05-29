Alexandre Bissonnette: toute la preuve n'a pas encore été divulguée à la défense
Le juge qui a entendu lundi les représentations des parties dans l'affaire d'Alexandre Bissonnette, accusé du meurtre de six hommes dans une mosquée de Québec, a fait part de ses préoccupations en lien avec l'arrêt Jordan, car toute la preuve n'a pas encore été divulguée.
Alexandre Bissonnette, âgé de 27 ans, a été accusé de meurtre prémédité le 30 janvier dernier.
Et son dossier vient d'être reporté au 8 septembre, soit sept mois après son arrestation.
Des éléments de preuve supplémentaires ont été remis aux avocats de la défense lundi, a indiqué l'un des procureurs de la Couronne, Me Thomas Jacques. Mais la divulgation de la preuve n'est pas complétée.
Il reste encore à transmettre certaines analyses policières, comme l'expertise balistique et biologique, et des extractions de données informatiques.
Si le juge s'est dit préoccupé par les délais déjà écoulés dans le dossier, la Couronne a dit partager cette inquiétude.
L'arrêt Jordan de la Cour suprême du Canada prévoit des délais dans lesquels les procédures criminelles doivent être complétées. Dans un dossier comme celui-ci en Cour supérieure, un délai maximal de 30 mois a été déterminé.
La Couronne a assuré que les éléments supplémentaires seraient transmis à la défense dès leur réception, et que la date du 8 septembre pourrait être devancée si la divulgation de la preuve est complétée avant cette date.
Bissonnette est accusé du meurtre prémédité de six fidèles qui se trouvaient à la grande mosquée de Québec, le soir du 29 janvier dernier, où il s'est présenté armé sur les lieux. Il est aussi accusé de cinq autres chefs de tentative de meurtre.
Voir aussi:
Mourners listen to paryers and speeches during the funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) is welcomed by Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume as he arrives to pray at a funeral service for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / ALICE CHICHE (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(R) wipes a tear as he stands with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners pray during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A young girl places a flag on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Mourners bow their heads during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A young girl holds a flower during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man mourns during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man listens to a speech during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A young mourner is comforted during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A flower is pictured on a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Iles Soufiane (C) looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
