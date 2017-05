Japan's Emperor Akihito (2nd L) talks with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) as Trudeau's wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (R) talks with Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, in this handout photo released by Imperial Household Agency of Japan. Imperial Household Agency of Japan/Handout via Reuters ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) is welcomed by his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at the start of their talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) talks with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (R) at the start of their talks at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accompanied by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) as they review a guard of honor before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (R) walk after they review a guard of honor before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau bows with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) as they review a guard of honor before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (2nd L) are led by shinto priests as they visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau hold hands as they hang an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, as they visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (L) are escorted by a shinto priest as they write messages on an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, as they visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A message on an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, written by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is seen during his visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (L) are escorted by a shinto priest as they write messages on an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, as they visit Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (L) are escorted by a shinto priest as they write messages on an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, as they visit Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Messaages on an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, written by Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (top R) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (top L) are seen during their visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau hold hands as they hang an ema, or a wooden prayer tablet, as they visit at Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, Japan May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A security officer walks next to a plane carrying Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as it taxies to its parking position at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau inspects an honour guard after his arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit, Japan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (C) and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau (2nd R) inspect the honour guard after their arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit, Japan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau inspect the honour guard after their arrival at Haneda Airport in Tokyo ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit, Japan, May 23, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend their joint news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) shakes hands with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe at their joint news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe attend their joint news conference at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, May 24, 2016, ahead of the Ise-Shima G7 summit meetings. REUTERS/Toru Yamanaka/Pool