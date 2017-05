La preuve que le magasinage en ligne ne vaut pas toujours la peine

No sure if am correct but that's clearly not the same skirt😭😭 catfished @OfficialPLT pic.twitter.com/YsRAh8sqtN

How is it acceptable for you to be advertising one thing on the website and sending out something completely different? 😐 @OfficialPLT pic.twitter.com/3eacZkw4hr

— Ray ✨ (@Laray_xo) 25 mai 2017