La reine Elizabeth rend visite aux blessés de l'attentat à Manchester

La reine Elizabeth II rendait visite jeudi matin aux blessés hospitalisés à Manchester (nord-ouest) à la suite de l'attentat qui a fait 22 morts et 64 blessés, selon des images des télévisison britanniques.

La reine, qui portait des couleurs vives, un manteau bleu roi et un chapeau orange, avait déjà observé une minute de silence en hommage aux victimes lors de sa garden party à Buckingham au lendemain de l'attentat.

Sur 64 blessés, une vingtaine restaient en soins intensifs.

🎥 The #Queen visits #Manchester's Childrens Hospital where victims are being treated. pic.twitter.com/Icc7gd1n6h — Heart Scotland News (@HeartScotNews) 25 mai 2017

Her Majesty is meeting nursing staff, paediatric doctors & surgeons who are treating victims & supporting their families in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/KAYcbhnQJ6 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 25 mai 2017

The Queen speaks to Millie Robson, aged 15, from County Durham, and her mum, Marie at Royal Manchester Children's Hospital. pic.twitter.com/9yJem1gt88 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 25 mai 2017

Her Majesty meets Evie Mills, aged 14, from Harrogate, her mum, Karen and dad, Craig at the hospital in Manchester. pic.twitter.com/DK14fFRGQS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 25 mai 2017

Whilst at the hospital in Manchester, The Queen spoke to 12-year-old Amy Barlow, from Rawtenstall, and her mum, Kathy. pic.twitter.com/nzYPo5cgu3 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) 25 mai 2017

