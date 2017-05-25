Édition: ca
Region: QC

La reine Elizabeth rend visite aux blessés de l'attentat à Manchester

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

La reine Elizabeth II rendait visite jeudi matin aux blessés hospitalisés à Manchester (nord-ouest) à la suite de l'attentat qui a fait 22 morts et 64 blessés, selon des images des télévisison britanniques.

La reine, qui portait des couleurs vives, un manteau bleu roi et un chapeau orange, avait déjà observé une minute de silence en hommage aux victimes lors de sa garden party à Buckingham au lendemain de l'attentat.

Sur 64 blessés, une vingtaine restaient en soins intensifs.


LIRE AUSSI:
» Salman Abedi, un kamikaze d'origine libyenne connu des autorités
» S'attaquer à la jeunesse, le stade ultime du terrorisme
» Les lieux de rassemblement de masse toujours vulnérables


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Attentat suicide au spectacle d'Ariana Grande à Manchester
sur

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions