Meghan Markle et prince Harry séparés au mariage de Pippa Middleton
Après plusieurs spéculations, Meghan Markle s’est finalement rendue au mariage de Pippa Middleton le week-end dernier. Mais la star de la série télé Suits n’était même pas assise à côté de son copain, le prince Harry.
Selon The Telegraph, les arrangements des sièges avaient été pensés afin de séparer tous les couples, comme le veut une pratique courante dictée par l'étiquette britannique dans les dîners officiels. Cette coutume offrirait plus d’opportunités aux individus d’interagir en dehors de leurs cercles sociaux habituels.
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony.
Pippa Middleton, right, and her new husband, James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was one of the bridesmaids.
Page boy Prince George of Cambridge.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge follows the bride, her sister Pippa Middleton.
Britain's Prince William talks to James Middleton after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile as they are joined by their page boys and bridesmaids as well as sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after their wedding.
ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Spencer Matthews attends the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)
Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews face their young page boys and bridesmaids.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her son Prince George as she looks across at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain on May 20, 2017.
Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain May 20, 2017.
Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church.
Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
Prince George of Cambridge, page boy, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid, attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys, as they await Pippa Middleton to arrive for her wedding to James Matthews.
Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Prince George of Cambridge, page boy, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid, for Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding.
Pippa Middleton with her father, Michael Middleton.
Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid.
Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
James Middleton, brother of the bride.
Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding.
Carole Middleton, Pippa's mother and, James Middleton, Pippa's brother.
Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.
Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride.
Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Guests seen arriving at St Mark's Church for the Wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.
Durant les semaines qui ont précédé le mirage royal de Pippa Middleton, plusieurs se sont demandés si l’actrice serait présente aux côtés du prince, malgré la politique de la mariée « no ring, no bring » (autrement dit pas marié, pas d’accompagnateur).
Lorsque les médias ont vu arriver le prince Harry à l’église St Mark en compagnie de son frère le prince William, il était clair que Meghan Markle ne serait vue qu’à la réception.
Ce que les fans de la famille royale n’avaient pas prévu par contre, c’est que le prince Harry allait conduire jusqu’à Londres pour aller chercher sa douce et revenir à Berkshire – un voyage de 160 kilomètres.
The question everybody wondering where was Meghan Markle on Saturday during the wedding. She did not attend Pippa Middleton wedding to James Matthews because reports says she didn't want to take the spotlight from the bride. However she did attend the reception afterwards at the Middleton's home, Prince Harry made a 100 miles round trip to get his girlfriend. He is so sweet. #PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle
Le couple était tout sourian t lorsqu’ils sont arrivés au domaine privé de Middleton. Malgré l’arrivée de Meghan et Harry à la réception, des sources ont déclaré à The Telegraph que la mariée était demeurée le centre d’attention. La nouvelle Mme Matthews aurait enfilé une seconde robe et détaché ses cheveux pour profiter de la soirée.
Il s’agit du deuxième mariage auquel Meghan Markle participe au bras du prince, laissant croire à plusieurs qu’un autre mariage royal se prépare.