Meghan Markle et prince Harry séparés au mariage de Pippa Middleton

Après plusieurs spéculations, Meghan Markle s’est finalement rendue au mariage de Pippa Middleton le week-end dernier. Mais la star de la série télé Suits n’était même pas assise à côté de son copain, le prince Harry.

Selon The Telegraph, les arrangements des sièges avaient été pensés afin de séparer tous les couples, comme le veut une pratique courante dictée par l'étiquette britannique dans les dîners officiels. Cette coutume offrirait plus d’opportunités aux individus d’interagir en dehors de leurs cercles sociaux habituels.

Le mariage de Pippa Middleton en photos
Durant les semaines qui ont précédé le mirage royal de Pippa Middleton, plusieurs se sont demandés si l’actrice serait présente aux côtés du prince, malgré la politique de la mariée « no ring, no bring » (autrement dit pas marié, pas d’accompagnateur).

Lorsque les médias ont vu arriver le prince Harry à l’église St Mark en compagnie de son frère le prince William, il était clair que Meghan Markle ne serait vue qu’à la réception.

prince william

Ce que les fans de la famille royale n’avaient pas prévu par contre, c’est que le prince Harry allait conduire jusqu’à Londres pour aller chercher sa douce et revenir à Berkshire – un voyage de 160 kilomètres.


Le couple était tout sourian t lorsqu’ils sont arrivés au domaine privé de Middleton. Malgré l’arrivée de Meghan et Harry à la réception, des sources ont déclaré à The Telegraph que la mariée était demeurée le centre d’attention. La nouvelle Mme Matthews aurait enfilé une seconde robe et détaché ses cheveux pour profiter de la soirée.

Il s’agit du deuxième mariage auquel Meghan Markle participe au bras du prince, laissant croire à plusieurs qu’un autre mariage royal se prépare.

