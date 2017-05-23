Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews leave following their wedding ceremony.

Pippa Middleton, right, and her new husband, James Matthews, following their wedding ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge was one of the bridesmaids.

Page boy Prince George of Cambridge.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews kiss after their wedding.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge follows the bride, her sister Pippa Middleton.

Britain's Prince William talks to James Middleton after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews smile as they are joined by their page boys and bridesmaids as well as sister Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, after their wedding.

ENGLEFIELD GREEN, ENGLAND - MAY 20: Spencer Matthews attends the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England. (Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Pippa Middleton and her new husband James Matthews face their young page boys and bridesmaids.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her daughter Princess Charlotte, a bridesmaid, following the wedding of her sister Pippa Middleton to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands with her son Prince George as she looks across at Pippa Middleton and James Matthews after their wedding at St Mark's Church in Englefield, Britain on May 20, 2017.

Prince George waves as he leaves in a car after attending the wedding of his aunt, Pippa Middleton, to James Matthews at St Mark's Church.

Pippa Middleton arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

Prince George of Cambridge, page boy, and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid, attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leads the page boys and flower girls as they arrive for the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Prince William attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge adjusts the dress of Pippa Middleton as she enters the church during the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys, as they await Pippa Middleton to arrive for her wedding to James Matthews.

Pippa Middleton with her father, Michael Middleton.

Pippa Middleton, the sister of Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, arrives for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, bridesmaid.

Swiss tennis player Roger Federer and his wife Mirka attend the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

James Middleton, brother of the bride.

Donna Air (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Britain's Prince Harry (R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge walk to the church for the wedding.

Carole Middleton, Pippa's mother and, James Middleton, Pippa's brother.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (L) attends the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Gary Goldsmith (L), uncle of the bride.

