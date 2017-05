Dopage: une commission mise sur pied par Poutine exige des changements

Mariya Savinova, the winner of the 800M women's gold medal at the London 2012 Olympics, admitted in footage obtained that she used the banned steroid oxandrolone.

Ekaterina Poistogova, best known for winning the bronze medal in the 800M at the 2012 London Olympics, has been placed on the recommended life-time ban list.

Anastasiya Bazdyreva is the 2015 Russian Indoor Champion in the women's 800M and has been put onto the recommended lifetime ban list.

Russian runner Kristina Ugarova (Kaliyeva) was first accused of using banned substances in a documentary aired by the German television channel ARD. She has since spoken out about the accusations and claims that she fell victim to a provocation. The athlete is an 800M runner and competed in the 2012 IAAF World Indoor Championships.