Blake Lively se dévoile entièrement au naturel

Let's face it, sleep deprivation looks good on NO one -- no matter how much makeup you wear. Just one sleepless night can dramatically impact your appearance. So start scheduling in those eight hours!

Get your blood pumping in the morning with a light jog, workout or yoga. Everyone looks healthier and more alert with that rosy post-workout glow.

When you make your morning cup of black tea, don't toss the bags. Put them in the fridge or freezer for about 10 minutes to cool down. Next, place them over your eyes for about 10 minutes to transform your peepers from sleepy and puffy to bright and alert.

For bright glowing skin, be sure to exfoliate at least once a week. Try using an exfoliating brush that will leave your skin extra clean, smooth and radiant. Don't forget to exfoliate your lips as well (you can use your toothbrush) for a smooth and plump pout. Try: Clarisonic Smart Profile Face and Body ($299 at Sephora)

Krystin Goodwin of Buzz60 recommends using witch hazel as a natural toner. It will cleanse your skin, tighten your pores and reduce oil. Find more natural skincare tips here.

Well shaped and groomed eyebrows can frame your face and eyes, and polish your look. Clean up your brows and brush them upward before heading out. If your brows are sparse you can always try brow extensions as you wait for them to grow in (no makeup required!).

Moisturize your face with a brightening cream for a smooth, glowing complexion. You can also use an eye brightening cream to reduce puffiness and brighten beneath your eyes. Try: Camu Camu Power C x 30™ Vitamin C Brightening Serum by Peter Thomas Roth ($102 at Sephora) Try: Eye Duty Triple Remedy: Brighten, Depuff and Smooth ($45 at Sephora)

No one enjoys the look of a bright red sunburn. And too much sun exposure can speed up the aging process causing wrinkles, dark spots and scaly patches. So to maintain your skin's youthful appearance, apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen daily that’s at least SPF 30.

For long and curly eyelashes that will open up your eyes without mascara, simply give them a pinch of your eyelash curler. Makeup artist Sona Gasparian also suggests applying a little Aquaphor on your eyelash to make them appear wet and darker as though you're wearing mascara. She also adds it to the high points of her cheeks in place of highlighter for a dewy glow.

To naturally plump up your pout, apply peppermint oil or cinnamon oil to your lips. Try: Cinnamon Plumping Lip Oil by Bite Beauty ($25 at Sephora).

For rosy cheeks without blush, just pinch or pat your cheeks to get your get your circulation flowing. Unfortunately, the rosiness won't last all day as with blush, so you will have to repeat.

Wearing light-coloured earrings or a statement necklace with gems will reflect more light on your face to fill in shadows and make your eyes sparkle.

Wearing the right colour for your skin tone will help to brighten your complexion. Watch this video to learn the most flattering colours for your tone.