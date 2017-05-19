Édition: ca
 Par Lee Berthiaume, La Presse canadienne
Justin Trudeau a repris vendredi la rhétorique adoptée la veille par la ministre canadienne des Affaires étrangères dans le différend commercial qui oppose Bombardier à Boeing.

Mais le premier ministre a refusé de discuter des autres scénarios que devrait envisager le gouvernement canadien s'il décidait de se passer des 18 avions de chasse "Super Hornet" de Boeing.

Le géant américain a demandé jeudi à Washington de mener une enquête sur Bombardier, alléguant que le constructeur canadien avait bénéficié d'avantages injustes pour vendre ses avions CSeries au sud de la frontière. La ministre Chrystia Freeland a aussitôt réagi en menaçant, à mots à peine voilés, d'annuler le projet d'achat des 18 chasseurs Hornet de Boeing.

Or, les libéraux vantaient depuis six mois les mérites d'une telle acquisition, destinée à apporter rapidement un soutien à l'aviation canadienne en attendant de déclencher le processus d'appel d'offres pour remplacer les vieux CF-18. Le gouvernement libéral soutenait jusqu'ici que le Hornet était seul en lice dans ce dossier.

En conférence de presse vendredi, en Colombie-Britannique, M. Trudeau a esquivé les questions concernant les autres scénarios possibles pour combler ce besoin pressant, se contentant de critiquer la décision de Washington d'entendre les allégations de Boeing contre Bombardier. Il n'a cependant jamais prononcé le nom de Boeing ou de son appareil Super Hornet.

"Nous nous opposons fermement au geste posé par le département américain du Commerce et nous le faisons savoir de façon très nette, a-t-il dit. Nous demeurerons respectueux et nous travaillerons de manière constructive avec les États-Unis, mais nous défendrons fermement et résolument les intérêts des Canadiens.

"Notre responsabilité va aux hommes et aux femmes des Forces armées canadiennes, mais nous défendrons en même temps les droits des Canadiens et ce qui est juste."

Le Canada menace les États-Unis après l'ouverture d'une enquête contre Bombardier
Plainte de Boeing contre Bombardier: Washington déclenche une enquête


Discussions