Brésil: le président Temer accusé d'obstruction à la justice

Demonstrators shout slogans against Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff during a protest on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 13, 2016. Brazilians are taking to the streets for a day of nationwide protests against embattled Rousseff. The protests are considered a key test for Rousseff, whose is fighting impeachment and has seen key allies swept up in spiraling corruption. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Demonstrators march along Paulista Avenue holding a giant banner that reads in Portuguese: "Impeachment now" during a protest against Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, March 13, 2016. The president faces impeachment proceedings over alleged fiscal mismanagement with the country in the throes of the worst recession in decades and amid a sprawling investigation into corruption at the state-run oil giant Petrobras. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A demonstrator holds a poster with the photo of Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff and former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in prison stripes during a protest on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, March 13, 2016. Brazilians are taking to the streets for a day of nationwide protests against embattled Rousseff. The protests are considered a key test for Rousseff, whose is fighting impeachment and has seen key allies swept up in spiraling corruption. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2015 file photo, people demonstrate against the government as they take part in protest in favor of impeaching Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in front of the National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil. The country has seen a vicious circle of ballooning crises over the past year. Major scandals, some of which are connected to Rousseff, have combined with tanking commodity prices to deliver blows to the powerhouse economy, including credit-rating downgrades, a sharp currency devaluation and 10-percent annual inflation. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres, File)

A demonstrator shouts anti-government slogans during a protest against corruption and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Demonstrators shouts anti-government slogans during a protest against corruption and Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Friday, Sept. 18, 2015. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

With a sticker of Brazil's Prsident DIlma Rousseff on the center drum that reads in Portuguese "Brave Heart," demonstrators play drums during a march in support of president Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Rousseff, after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A demonstrator waves a flag that reads in Portuguese "Dilma president" during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Demonstrators holding banners that read in Portuguese "Let the rich pay for the crisis" and "Stay Dilma," gather in support of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Brazil's president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

An elderly woman holds a sign that reads in Portuguese "Respect my vote," during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Demonstrators march in support of President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A demonstrator waves a Brazilian national flag during a march in support President Dilma Rousseff, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Demonstrators holds a Worker's Party flag, during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Brazil's president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Wearing t-shirts of Brazil's ruling Worker's Party, demonstrators shout slogans during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Brazil's president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

A demonstrator holds red heart balloons before giving them away during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Wearing t-shirts of Brazil's ruling Worker's Party, demonstrators play drums during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for president Rousseff, after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Wearing t-shirts of Brazil's ruling Worker's Party, demonstrators shout slogans during a march in support of President Dilma Rousseff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. Demonstrators marched in several cities across the nation to show support for Brazil's president Rousseff after the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor. Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low, has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

AP10ThingsToSee - A demonstrator wearing contact lenses and with his face painted in the colors of the Brazilian flag poses for a picture during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Thousands of demonstrators gather in support of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. The banner reads in Portuguese " In defense of democracy, stay Dilma". It is not known how the recent Petrobras corruption scandal in which Brazil's Attorney General's has filed charges against Chamber of Deputies speaker Eduardo Cunha and Sen. Fernando Collor will affect President Rousseff, who's pole numbers are at an all time low. Rousseff has not been accused of any wrongdoing, although she served as chairwoman of the Petrobras board during several years as the scheme played out. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Demonstrators hold a sign that reads in Portuguese "Dilma out" during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against President Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Demonstrators march during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against President Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A demonstrator wears stickers on her face that read in Portuguese "Dilma out" during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against President Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Thousands march during a protest demanding the impeachment of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against President Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: People hold banners during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT at the Explanade of Ministries on March 13, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Ricardo Botelho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

A large inflatable doll dressed in prison garb and in the image of the Brazil's Former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, is seen during a protest against the government of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in front of the Brazilian National Congress, in Brasilia, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2015. Demonstrations are taking place across Brazil against President Rousseff, whose popularity has never been lower as she faces a sputtering economy and a massive corruption scandal. (AP Photo/Eraldo Peres)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: People hold a flag of Brazil during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT on March 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Jorge Hely/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: People gather during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT at the Explanade of Ministries on March 13, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Ricardo Botelho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

BRASILIA, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: A giant ballon depicting an imprisioned Lula Da Silva is seen during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT at the Explanade of Ministries on March 13, 2016 in Brasilia, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Ricardo Botelho/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: A man wearing a Lula Da Silva mask is seen during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT on March 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Jorge Hely/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: People hold banners during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT on March 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Jorge Hely/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: Balloons with slogans are seen during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT on March 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Jorge Hely/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 13: People hold a flag of Brazil during a demonstration organized by Vem Pra Rua (In english: Come to the street) and Movimento Brasil Livre (In english: Free Brazil Movement) against alleged corruption by political partie PT on March 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. People ask for the detention of former President Lula Da Silva and the resignation of President Dilma Rouseff (Photo by Jorge Hely/Brazil Photo Press/LatinContent/Getty Images)

