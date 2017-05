FILE - In this Friday, June 28, 2013 file photo, Army Pfc. Bradley Manning arrives at the courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., for his court martial. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking a trove of classified information to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013 file photo, Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted to a security vehicle outside a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., after a hearing in his court martial. On Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking a trove of classified information to the anti-secrecy website WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted into a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, before a sentencing hearing in his court martial. The military judge overseeing Manning's trial sentenced Bradley Manning to 35 years in prison for giving US secrets to WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted into a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2013, before a sentencing hearing in his court martial. The military judge overseeing Manning's trial said she will announce on Wednesday his sentence for giving reams of classified information to WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

FILE - In a July 2, 2013, file photo Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted out of a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., during the fifth week of his court martial. More than three years after his arrest in Iraq, Manning is set to learn the price he'll pay for leaking an unprecedented volume of classified information to a once-obscure, anti-secrecy website. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

FORT MEADE, MD - AUGUST 21: US Army Private First Class Bradley Manning is escorted by military police as he arrives for his sentencing at military court facility for the sentencing phase of his trial on August 21, 2013 in Fort Meade, Maryland. Manning was found guilty of several counts under the Espionage Act, but acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

FORT MEADE, MD - AUGUST 21: US Army Private First Class Bradley Manning is escorted by military police as he arrives for his sentencing at military court facility for the sentencing phase of his trial on August 21, 2013 in Fort Meade, Maryland. Manning was found guilty of several counts under the Espionage Act, but acquitted of the most serious charge of aiding the enemy. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted to a security vehicle outside a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013, after a hearing in his court martial. A U.S. military judge is expected to announce her sentencing decision Wednesday in Manning's role in leaking classified material to WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning wears handcuffs as he is escorted to a security vehicle outside a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013, after a hearing in his court martial. A U.S. military judge is expected to announce her sentencing decision Wednesday in Manning's role in leaking classified material to WikiLeaks. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Army Pfc. Bradley Manning is escorted into a courthouse in Fort Meade, Md., Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2013, before a hearing in his court martial. A prosecutor recommended in closing arguments Monday that Manning should spend 60 years in prison for giving classified material to WikiLeaks. A U.S. military judge was set to deliberate the sentence of Manning on Tuesday for the largest leak of classified information in the country's history. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)