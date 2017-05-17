Ã‰dition: ca
Region: QC

Ã€ 45 ans, cet homme a transformÃ© son corps en seulement 12 semaines

Publication: Mis Ã  jour:
Un homme de 45 ans vient de prouver Ã  tout le monde quâ€™on nâ€™est jamais trop vieux pour se mettre en forme. En seulement 12 semaines, il a changÃ© son corps du tout au tout.

PÃ¨re de trois enfants, Ben Jackson a divisÃ© sa graisse corporelle par deux aprÃ¨s avoir revu son rÃ©gime alimentaire et son programme dâ€™exercice et affirme se sentir mieux que jamais.

Â« Beaucoup dâ€™hommes de plus de 45 ans pourraient penser que lorsquâ€™ils ont atteint la quarantaine, il est trop tard pour se lancer dans un programme de remise en forme puisque leur corps ne coopÃ¨re plus autant quâ€™avant ou offre un peu plus de rÃ©sistance que dans la vingtaine Â», affirme-t-il.

Â« Jâ€™espÃ¨re que mes rÃ©sultats amÃ¨neront dâ€™autres quarantenaires ou cinquantenaires Ã  croire que câ€™est encore possible de se rÃ©inventer physiquement et mentalement, peu importe lâ€™Ã¢ge. Jâ€™ai beaucoup plus dâ€™Ã©nergie pour jouer avec les enfants, et ma femme ne se plaint pas non plus. Â»

Ben a suivi un plan nutritionnel strict, un programme dâ€™entraÃ®nement en plus de prendre des supplÃ©ments nutritionnels de la compagnie Myprotein pour complÃ©ter sa transformation.

Il frÃ©quentait le gym cinq fois par semaine et sâ€™adonnait Ã  des entraÃ®nements intenses avec un instructeur personnel, comprenant des soulevÃ©s de terre avec poids, tractions sur barre et dÃ©veloppÃ©s couchÃ©s.

Il a Ã©vitÃ© lâ€™alcool et a changÃ© son rÃ©gime habituel de nourriture transformÃ©e Ã  six petits repas par jour.

Une journÃ©e typique comprend des Å“ufs et avocats pour le petit-dÃ©jeuner, suivis dâ€™un poulet grillÃ© u dâ€™un poisson avec des lÃ©gumes tout au long de la journÃ©e, en plus des boissons protÃ©inÃ©es pour les collations.

9 façons d'organiser son frigo pour favoriser la perte de poids
sur
  • Motivez-vous Ã  manger du yogourt grec

    PrÃ©parez Ã  lâ€™avance des portions de noix et de petits fruits et placez-les sur votre pot de yogourt grec. Vous pouvez faire de mÃªme en prÃ©parant des cruditÃ©s et des portions individuelles dâ€™hoummous.

  • Pas dâ€™eau dans le frigo

    Combien de fois avez-vous ouvert la porte du frigo pour prendre de lâ€™eau pour seulement Ãªtre attirÃ© par un dÃ©licieux morceau de gÃ¢teau? Ã‰vitez les tentations en prenant votre eau directement du robinet ou en vous munissant dâ€™un distributeur dâ€™eau.

  • Posez-vous cette question en premier

    La plupart des gens se demandent ce quâ€™ils ont dans leur frigo avant mÃªme de savoir sâ€™ils ont vraiment faim, ou quelle quantitÃ© de nourriture il devrait consommer, selon le moment de leur prochain repas. Grave erreur! Posez-vous ces questions dans le bon ordre vous aidera Ã  gÃ©rer votre alimentation en fonction des besoins de votre corps plutÃ´t que de ce que vos yeux peuvent contempler.

  • Les aliments santÃ© sur la tablette du milieu

    Une Ã©tude de lâ€™UniversitÃ© de Chester, au Royaume-Uni, a dÃ©montrÃ© que, lorsque nous avons le choix entre plusieurs articles, nous sommes plus susceptibles de choisir celui du milieu. Il en va de mÃªme pour la nourriture.

  • Les collations grasses et sucrÃ©es dans des contenants opaques

    ÃŠtre en mesure de voir un aliment vous donne nÃ©cessairement plus envie de le consommer. Ã‰liminez la tentation en plaÃ§ant les aliments gras et sucrÃ©s dans des contenants opaques.

  • Gardez vos aliments frais plus longtemps

    Entreposez vos fruits et lÃ©gumes dans des contenants et emballages vous permettant de les conserver frais plus longtemps. Certains aliments peuvent Ãªtre conservÃ©s de 2 Ã  4 fois plus longtemps de cette faÃ§on.

  • PrÃ©parez vos aliments avant de les ranger

    Quand vous avez une fringale, vous ne voulez pas Ã©plucher une carotte quand vous pouvez simplement ouvrir un sac de croustilles. Nettoyez, Ã©pluchez et coupez vos fruits et lÃ©gumes avant de les mettre au frais, puis placez-les Ã  lâ€™endroit oÃ¹ vous Ãªtes le plus susceptible de les voir en ouvrant la porte de votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur.

  • Trop, câ€™est comme pas assez

    Si votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur dÃ©borde de nourriture, vous serez plus tentÃ© de vous diriger vers le garde-manger et dâ€™en sortir la boÃ®te de biscuits. Prenez lâ€™habitude de faire le mÃ©nage de votre frigo une fois par mois afin dâ€™Ã©liminer les aliments pÃ©rimÃ©s et Ã©viter les dÃ©bordements. Laissez un pouce dâ€™espace entre chaque article et Ã©vitez dâ€™empiler les aliments autant que possible.

  • Placez votre facture dâ€™Ã©picerie sur la porte de votre frigo

    Cela vous permettra de connaÃ®tre le contenu de votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur sans avoir Ã  lâ€™ouvrir, en plus de vous rappeler de consommer vos aliments sains avant quâ€™ils ne soient pÃ©rimÃ©s.

Â« Quand jâ€™ai commencÃ© le programme, jâ€™Ã©tais lÃ©gÃ¨rement en surpoids et je voulais juste revenir Ã  un bon Ã©tat physique. Mes pensÃ©es initiales Ã©taient â€˜Dans quoi je me suis embarquÃ©â€™ Â», affirme-t-il.

MalgrÃ© le fait quâ€™il trouvait le programme difficile au dÃ©but, M. Jackson qui travaille dans la construction dit avoir peu Ã  peu embrassÃ© son nouveau mode de vie.

Â« Alors que les semaines passaient, mon niveau dâ€™Ã©nergie grimpait manifestement. Je me sens plus en forme, plus lumineux, mentalement et physiquement Â», a-t-il dit.

Â« Je dors vraiment, vraiment mieux. Jâ€™ai plus de patience avec mes enfants et les problÃ¨mes au travail ne mâ€™affectent plus autant. Je suis une personne plus heureuse Â» Alors messieurs, quand est-ce quâ€™on sâ€™y met?

Ce texte initialement publiÃ© sur le HuffPost Royaume-Uni a Ã©tÃ© traduit de l'anglais.

