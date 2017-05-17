ADVERTISEMENT

Un homme de 45 ans vient de prouver Ã tout le monde quâ€™on nâ€™est jamais trop vieux pour se mettre en forme. En seulement 12 semaines, il a changÃ© son corps du tout au tout.

PÃ¨re de trois enfants, Ben Jackson a divisÃ© sa graisse corporelle par deux aprÃ¨s avoir revu son rÃ©gime alimentaire et son programme dâ€™exercice et affirme se sentir mieux que jamais.

Â« Beaucoup dâ€™hommes de plus de 45 ans pourraient penser que lorsquâ€™ils ont atteint la quarantaine, il est trop tard pour se lancer dans un programme de remise en forme puisque leur corps ne coopÃ¨re plus autant quâ€™avant ou offre un peu plus de rÃ©sistance que dans la vingtaine Â», affirme-t-il.

Â« Jâ€™espÃ¨re que mes rÃ©sultats amÃ¨neront dâ€™autres quarantenaires ou cinquantenaires Ã croire que câ€™est encore possible de se rÃ©inventer physiquement et mentalement, peu importe lâ€™Ã¢ge. Jâ€™ai beaucoup plus dâ€™Ã©nergie pour jouer avec les enfants, et ma femme ne se plaint pas non plus. Â»

Ben a suivi un plan nutritionnel strict, un programme dâ€™entraÃ®nement en plus de prendre des supplÃ©ments nutritionnels de la compagnie Myprotein pour complÃ©ter sa transformation.

Il frÃ©quentait le gym cinq fois par semaine et sâ€™adonnait Ã des entraÃ®nements intenses avec un instructeur personnel, comprenant des soulevÃ©s de terre avec poids, tractions sur barre et dÃ©veloppÃ©s couchÃ©s.

Il a Ã©vitÃ© lâ€™alcool et a changÃ© son rÃ©gime habituel de nourriture transformÃ©e Ã six petits repas par jour.

Une journÃ©e typique comprend des Å“ufs et avocats pour le petit-dÃ©jeuner, suivis dâ€™un poulet grillÃ© u dâ€™un poisson avec des lÃ©gumes tout au long de la journÃ©e, en plus des boissons protÃ©inÃ©es pour les collations.

Close  9 faÃ§ons d'organiser son frigo pour favoriser la perte de poids sur  

PrÃ©parez Ã lâ€™avance des portions de noix et de petits fruits et placez-les sur votre pot de yogourt grec. Vous pouvez faire de mÃªme en prÃ©parant des cruditÃ©s et des portions individuelles dâ€™hoummous.

Combien de fois avez-vous ouvert la porte du frigo pour prendre de lâ€™eau pour seulement Ãªtre attirÃ© par un dÃ©licieux morceau de gÃ¢teau? Ã‰vitez les tentations en prenant votre eau directement du robinet ou en vous munissant dâ€™un distributeur dâ€™eau.

La plupart des gens se demandent ce quâ€™ils ont dans leur frigo avant mÃªme de savoir sâ€™ils ont vraiment faim, ou quelle quantitÃ© de nourriture il devrait consommer, selon le moment de leur prochain repas. Grave erreur! Posez-vous ces questions dans le bon ordre vous aidera Ã gÃ©rer votre alimentation en fonction des besoins de votre corps plutÃ´t que de ce que vos yeux peuvent contempler.

Une Ã©tude de lâ€™UniversitÃ© de Chester, au Royaume-Uni, a dÃ©montrÃ© que, lorsque nous avons le choix entre plusieurs articles, nous sommes plus susceptibles de choisir celui du milieu. Il en va de mÃªme pour la nourriture.

ÃŠtre en mesure de voir un aliment vous donne nÃ©cessairement plus envie de le consommer. Ã‰liminez la tentation en plaÃ§ant les aliments gras et sucrÃ©s dans des contenants opaques.

Entreposez vos fruits et lÃ©gumes dans des contenants et emballages vous permettant de les conserver frais plus longtemps. Certains aliments peuvent Ãªtre conservÃ©s de 2 Ã 4 fois plus longtemps de cette faÃ§on.

Quand vous avez une fringale, vous ne voulez pas Ã©plucher une carotte quand vous pouvez simplement ouvrir un sac de croustilles. Nettoyez, Ã©pluchez et coupez vos fruits et lÃ©gumes avant de les mettre au frais, puis placez-les Ã lâ€™endroit oÃ¹ vous Ãªtes le plus susceptible de les voir en ouvrant la porte de votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur.

Si votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur dÃ©borde de nourriture, vous serez plus tentÃ© de vous diriger vers le garde-manger et dâ€™en sortir la boÃ®te de biscuits. Prenez lâ€™habitude de faire le mÃ©nage de votre frigo une fois par mois afin dâ€™Ã©liminer les aliments pÃ©rimÃ©s et Ã©viter les dÃ©bordements. Laissez un pouce dâ€™espace entre chaque article et Ã©vitez dâ€™empiler les aliments autant que possible.

Cela vous permettra de connaÃ®tre le contenu de votre rÃ©frigÃ©rateur sans avoir Ã lâ€™ouvrir, en plus de vous rappeler de consommer vos aliments sains avant quâ€™ils ne soient pÃ©rimÃ©s.  Partager  Tweeter  ✖ PUBLICITÃ‰ Partager ✖ fermer Image affichÃ©e

Â« Quand jâ€™ai commencÃ© le programme, jâ€™Ã©tais lÃ©gÃ¨rement en surpoids et je voulais juste revenir Ã un bon Ã©tat physique. Mes pensÃ©es initiales Ã©taient â€˜Dans quoi je me suis embarquÃ©â€™ Â», affirme-t-il.

MalgrÃ© le fait quâ€™il trouvait le programme difficile au dÃ©but, M. Jackson qui travaille dans la construction dit avoir peu Ã peu embrassÃ© son nouveau mode de vie.

Â« Alors que les semaines passaient, mon niveau dâ€™Ã©nergie grimpait manifestement. Je me sens plus en forme, plus lumineux, mentalement et physiquement Â», a-t-il dit.

Â« Je dors vraiment, vraiment mieux. Jâ€™ai plus de patience avec mes enfants et les problÃ¨mes au travail ne mâ€™affectent plus autant. Je suis une personne plus heureuse Â» Alors messieurs, quand est-ce quâ€™on sâ€™y met?

Ce texte initialement publiÃ© sur le HuffPost Royaume-Uni a Ã©tÃ© traduit de l'anglais.

