Festival de Cannes: Monica Bellucci dÃ©voile un sein pendant son discours d'ouverture (VIDÃ‰O)
La veille de l'ouverture du Festival de Cannes, elle Ã©tait arrivÃ©e en Ã©lÃ©gante combinaison noire trÃ¨s sobre, perchÃ©e sur des talons vertigineux. Monica Bellucci, maÃ®tresse de cÃ©rÃ©monie pour la seconde fois, a eu l'honneur d'ouvrir la cÃ©rÃ©monie ce mercredi 17 mai. En robe transparente bleu nuit cette fois, l'actrice italienne a rendu hommage aux femmes. Un sein, discrÃ¨tement suggÃ©rÃ© entre le plis de son bustier.
Pour cette ode vibrante au cinÃ©ma qu'elle a comparÃ© Ã la beautÃ© d'une femme, l'actrice a suggÃ©rÃ© son bout de sein, peut-Ãªtre pas qu'accidentellement. Le haut de sa robe semble en effet parfaitement ajustÃ©e. Les plis du drapÃ© ont l'air tout Ã fait Ã leur place. Et les multiples essayages auraient corrigÃ© l'effet s'il Ã©tait redoutÃ©.
Cette dÃ©licate vision offerte en ouverture pourrait bien renforcer le discours de l'actrice, rÃ©guliÃ¨rement reconnue pour Ãªtre l'une des plus belles femmes du monde.
LIRE AUSSI :
Â» Tous les scandales et les coups de gueule de Cannes en 2 minutes
Â» Emily Ratajkowski est bien arrivÃ©e Ã Cannes (et Ã§a promet)
Â» Â«Le film qui aura la Palme d'or doit sortir en sallesÂ»
Ã€ voir Ã©galement :
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: FrÃƒÂ©dÃƒÂ©rique Bel attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Elle Fanning attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Bella Hadid attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Anthony Harvey/FilmMagic)
-
CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Sara Sampaio attends the 'Ismael's Ghosts (Les Fantomes d'Ismael)' screening and Opening Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Uma Thurman poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Uma Thurman poses . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Julianne Moore poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Elle Fanning poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. A guest poses. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Actress Susan Sarandon and Elle Fanning pose . REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Jury memberJessica Chastain arrives on stage. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
-
70th Cannes Film Festival - Opening ceremony and screening of the film "Les fantomes d'Ismael" (Ismael's Ghosts) out of competition - Red Carpet Arrivals - Cannes, France. 17/05/2017. Model Emily Ratajkowski poses. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau