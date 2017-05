Dites au revoir au MP3

Announced on 23rd October 2001 then released on 10th November the same year, the iPod help reinvent how we consume music. All images courtesy of www.apple.com

2003: Apple launches the iTunes Music Store with 200,000 songs at 99¢ each, along with the new third-generation iPod that is thinner and lighter than two CDs and holds 7,500 songs. In June the 1,000,000th iPod is sold.

2004: BMW drivers get the first car audio system with iPod integration.

2004: the launch of Apple's iPod Mini

2004: Apple introduces the iPod U2 Special Edition

2005: iPod nano replaces the iPod mini and goes on to become the best selling music player ever.

2005: iPod Shuffle introduced.

2005: Apple unveils the new fifth-generation iPod that plays music, photos and video. 42,000,000 iPods sold through 2005.

2006: iPod

2006: iPod nano gets a new aluminium design in five new colours.

2006: Apple and Nike introduce Nike+iPod, including an in-shoe sensor to track the wearer's workout on their iPod nano.

2006: Apple unveils a wearable new iPod shuffle with built-in clip.

2007: The iPod Touch is released with built in Wi-Fi.

2007: iPod Classic

2007: iPod Shuffle becomes available in five colours.

2008: iPod Nano

2008: iPod touch. iPhone and iPod touch users download 10 million apps in the App Store's first weekend.

2009: iPod Nanos.

2009: iPod Touch. Number of iPods sold through 2009: 250 million

2010: iPod Nano

2010: iPod Shuffle