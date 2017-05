Demi Moore’s Vanity Fair cover from August 1991 is the most iconic pregnancy photo of all time. Celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz shot the cover when Moore was seven months pregnant with her second daughter Scout. While the cover is well-known and loved today, at the time of its release, it sparked criticism that the actress was over-sexualizing pregnancy. In total the now 51-year-old actress has three kids: Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah. Moore had all her daughters with ex-husband Bruce Willis.

Mrs. Channing Tatum posed for the May issue Glamour Magazine when she was pregnant with her first child, Everly, in 2013. Dewan and Tatum tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their baby girl at the end of May 2013. Dewan talked to Glamour about her pregnancy when she said: “I thought my body was going to change so quickly with pregnancy that I’d freak out. But it was really gradual. There’s a reason women are pregnant for nine months; by the end, you’re ready to have this baby.”

Mariah Carey showed off her bare pregnancy curves on the cover of Life & Style. After the shoot, the 44-year-old singer told the magazine: “I am so glad we took these pictures as a keepsake and a reminder of this time in my life. Right now I'm counting down the days till we meet the babies.” Carey then gave birth to her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, in April 2011. The twins are now 3 years old, and Carey and her husband Nick Cannon couldn’t be prouder parents.

Former Victoria Secret model Miranda Kerr posed for Vogue Australia while pregnant with her son Flynn in 2010. Kerr and her ex, Orlando Bloom, welcomed the baby boy in early 2011. He is now three years old.

Many nude, pregnancy magazine covers followed Demi Moore’s, and Elle’s cover featuring Jessica Simpson was no exception! Simpson flaunted her baby bump for Elle’s April 2012 issue and at the same time revealed that her first child would be a girl! Simson welcomed her daughter Maxwell with fiancé and former NFL pro Eric Johnson in May 2012. The couple then went on to have a son named Ace, who was born in June 2013.

Victoria Secret model Doutzen Kroes boldly announced her second pregnancy in February 2014 by posting a tasteful nude photo to Instagram, showcasing her tiny baby bump.

Actress Nia Long, best known for her role on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," looked glowing on the November 2011 issue of Ebony. The same month of the issue’s release, Long gave birth to her son Kez. Long had 3-year-old Kez with her current partner Ime Udoka. Her first child, 14-year-old Massai, was with her ex-fiancé Massai Z. Dorsey.

Shakira didn’t have to be on the cover of a magazine to stun us with her bare baby bump! The Columbian singer took gorgeous photos with her partner and Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué when she was pregnant with their first child. The couple began dating in 2011 and two years later welcomed their baby boy, Milan. He is now one year old.

In April 1999, supermodel Cindy Crawford posed for the cover of W magazine to show off her growing baby bump. At the time, the 48 year old was seven months pregnant with her first child Presley. Crawford is also a mom to 13-year-old Kaia. The model had both her kids with husband Rande Gerber.

A little pregnancy didn’t stop Kim Kardashian from showing off her famous curves in a tiny bikini. Here the 33-year-old reality star was spotted while on vacation in Greece. At the time, Kardashian was expecting her first child, North, with husband Kanye West.

The "Transformers" star stunned as she elegantly showed off her baby bump while on vacation in Hawaii in 2012. Her husband Brian Green can be seen cradling her pregnant belly. At the time, Fox and Green were expecting their first child, Noah, who is now 2 years old. The couple then welcomed their second son Bodhi in February 2014.

Christina Aguilera boldly showed off her pregnancy curves in nothing but a leather jacket on the cover of Marie Claire in 2008. Soon after the issue went on sale, the 33 year old singer gave birth to her first child Max, who is now 6 years old. Aguilera had her first child Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and her second child Summer Rain with fiance Matthew Rutler.

This gorgeous snap of Teresa Palmer truly proves that you can be pregnant and rock a bikini at the same time! The photo was taken in December 2013 and posted to Instagram. Palmer and her husband Mark Webber then welcomed their first child, Bodhi, in February 2014.

Britney Spears grew up in the public eye, so it was a little odd to see her posing pregnant and nude on the cover of Harpar's Bazaar in 2006. At the time, Spears was only 24 years old and pregnant with her second child. The pop star first gave birth to a son, Sean, in September 2005. Almost exactly one year later, Spears then welcomed her second son Jayden in September 2006. The 32 year old had both her kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Vanessa Minnillo, also known as Mrs. Nick Lachey, posted this photo to Twitter in 2012 showing off her huge baby bump! The photo was taken near the end of her first pregnancy. In September 2012, the happy couple welcomed their son Camden to the world.

Amber Rose posted these adorable snaps of her pregnant self to Twitter and Instagram when she was seven months pregnant with her first child. The model, who is married to rapper Wiz Khalifa, then gave birth to their son Sebastian in February 2013.

Paula Patton looked absolutely gorgeous as she dared to wear only a maternity toga on the cover of Ebony in 2010. At the time, Mrs. Robin Thicke was pregnant with their son Julian. Unfortunately, Patton and husband Thicke announced their separation in February 2014.

Alessandra Ambrosio looked comfortably cool in a photo she posted to Facebook during her second pregnancy in 2012. In the snap, the Victoria Secret model is seen baring it all in a tiny bikini. Ambrosio is a mother of two: 6-year-old Anja and 2-year-old Noah.