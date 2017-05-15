Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)

Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney, left, and Dave Grohl, accept the award for best rock song for Cut Me Some Slack" at the 56th annual Grammy Awards at Staples Center on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney performs at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)

British musician Paul McCartney drinks ahead of the Atlanta Hawks versus Brooklyn Nets NBA basketball game at the O2 Arena in London, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

FILE - This Feb. 1964 file photo shows the Beatles' Paul McCartney on the set of the "Ed Sullivan Show," in New York. McCartney and Ringo Starr will attend the Recording Academy's Special Merit Awards ceremony, on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2014, where the Beatles will be honored with a lifetime achievement award, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - In this Feb. 9, 1964 file photo, The Beatles, clockwise from top, Ringo Starr, John Lennon, George Harrison and Paul McCartney, perform on CBS' "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York. CBS is planning a two-hour special on Feb. 9, 2014, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Beatles groundbreaking first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. (AP Photo, file)

Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr perform at The Night that Changed America: A Grammy Salute to the Beatles, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Zach Cordner/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney arrives with his band to give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15th. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

People gather to see Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15th. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney and his band give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Paul McCartney arrives with his band to give a surprise pop up concert in Times Square on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2013 in New York. McCartney will release his new album called "New" on October 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Sir Paul McCartney and his new wife Nancy Shevell arrive at their north London home following their wedding at Westminster Registry Office. (Photo credit: PA)

Paul McCartney performing on stage. (Photo credit: PA)

Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX Halftime Show at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on February 6, 2005. (Photo credit: PA)

Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX Halftime Show at Alltell Stadium in Jacksonville, FL on February 6, 2005. (Photo credit: PA)

Paul McCartney with his pregnant wife, Heather Mills McCartney, at the 3rd Annual Adopt-A-Minefield benefit in Los Angeles. The McCartneys hosted the event which raises money to clear minefields and provides aid to people injured by landmines. (Photo credit: PA)

Sir Paul McCartney and his wife Heather Mills arriving for the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards 2003 at the London Hilton Hotel on Park Lane. * 28/05/03 The couple, announced they were expecting their first child and were said to be "delighted" with the news.

British rock and roll legend Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda McCartney, mess around with 'Kiss Me Quick' hats at the seaside (Circa 1989).

Paul McCartney and wife Linda pause for a break during rehearsals at the Playhouse Theatre in London.

The Beatles perform on the "Ed Sullivan Show" in New York on February 9, 1964. From left, front, are Paul McCartney, George Harrison and John Lennon. Ringo Starr plays drums. (AP Photo)

Paul McCartney in The Beatles. (Photo credit: PA)

The Beatles released he album Abbey Road on this day in 1969. EMI Group, the music company which numbers The Beatles and The Spice Girls among its artists, confirmed that it had received an approach over a possible offer for the company. (Photo credit: PA)

The Beatles, from left, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison, are shown in this November 1963 photo. (AP Photo)

The Beatles in rehearsal at the Royal Command Performance. (Photo credit: PA)

The big-screen debut of Macca features Paul and his three bandmates (and his "grandfather") running around London, being chased by hordes of fans, as they attempt to film a performance for a television show. The movie was a parody on the Beatles staggering popularity.

The second comedy flick from the Fab Four follows the Beatles as they attempt to rescue Ringo from a cult who've chosen him as a sacrificial victim.

The last live performance by the Beatles (and arguably the greatest concert in music history), was recorded for the documentary, "Let It Be." Despite the band bickering and fighting on screen, the four still manage to pull off an entertaining, unannounced show on the top of the Apple records building in London, stopping traffic on the street below and prompting a shutdown by local police.

The film, named after the Beatles 1967 album, featured the Bee Gees' Barry, Robin and Maurice Gibb, along with Peter Frampton (Billy Shears), as the reformed Sgt. Pepper's band. The movie included covers of Beatles songs by other bands and celebrities (including this wacky version of "Maxwell's Silver Hammer" by comedian Steve Martin.)

The 1974 James Bond movie starring Roger Moore featured a theme song composed by Paul and Linda McCartney and performed by Macca's band Wings. The track is still one of the most popular themes in the 007 canon.

Similar to "A Hard Day's Night," this day-in-the-life musical starred Paul and Linda McCartney and Ringo Starr, as themselves. The plot revolves around Paul attempting to locate the masters to his new album, which have been stolen by an employee.

Wes Anderson's movies are no stranger to classic rock-heavy soundtracks. In his 2001 film, "The Royal Tenenbaums," Wes had the Mutato Muzika Orchestra cover the Beatles' "Hey Jude," (a song credited to Lennon-McCartney, but mainly written by Sir Paul, himself).

Though McCartney and the Beatles did not provide voice work to the characters (well, other than the songs), the film was eventually endorsed by the group, after having reservations due to the negative reception of their last project, the TV special "Magical Mystery Tour." Here, the song "All Together Now," written primarily by McCartney, plays to great effect as the crew begins turning the ship on.

Speaking of the "Magical Mystery Tour" movie, which debuted on BBC1 in 1967, it ended up being a critical disaster for the band. But, oh well, at least it gave us McCartney singing "A Fool on the Hill"...on a hill!