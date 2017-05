This file photo taken on November 27, 2016 shows Mexican journalist Javier Valdez speaking during the presentation of his book 'Huerfanos del Narco' in the framework of the International Book Fair in Guadalajara, Mexico. A local journalist in Mexico's troubled Sinaloa state who worked for Agence France-Presse was shot dead in the street on may 15, 2017, a judicial source told AFP. / AFP PHOTO / HECTOR GUERRERO (Photo credit should read HECTOR GUERRERO/AFP/Getty Images) | HECTOR GUERRERO via Getty Images