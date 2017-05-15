Procès de la GRC à Moncton: un policier blessé lors de la fusillade témoigne

The caskets of Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., left to right, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, N.B. and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, sit in Wesleyan Celebration Centre during the public visitation in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014. A regimental funeral will take place Tuesday for the three RCMP officers who were slain in Moncton last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Two women leave a public visitation at Wesleyan Celebration Centre for the three RCMP officers that were shot dead, in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014. The three officers were killed and the two injured in a shooting spree last Wednesday. Justin Bourque, 24, is facing three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The New Brunswick and Canadian flags fly at half mast outside the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014., where a regimental funeral will take place Tuesday for the the three RCMP officers who were slain in Moncton last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

RCMP carry the casket of a Douglas James Larche into Wesleyan Celebration Centre for visitation in Moncton on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

People visit the memorial at the Codiac RCMP detachment in Moncton, N.B. on Sunday, June 8, 2014. The New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public for any videos or photos they have of the shootings in Moncton that killed three Mounties and injured two others.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Youngsters take part in a bike rally in the neighbourhood of Rosemont Park in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday, June 7, 2014 in support of the RCMP and their community following a deadly manhunt that forced residents into their homes and basements. RCMP say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of three Mounties and the wounding of two others in Moncton was unarmed at the time of his arrest early Friday and was taken into custody without incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Moncton resident Gretchen Mejoranda hugs RCMP officer Angie Hawryluk at a candlelight vigil outside RCMP headquarters in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, June 6, 2014. RCMP say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of three Mounties and the wounding of two others in Moncton was unarmed at the time of his arrest early Friday and was taken into custody without incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

The rain did not deter hundreds of mourners from attending a vigil outside Codiac RCMP headquarters to honour Constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Douglas Larche and David Ross, who were shot and killed in Moncton, N.B.

