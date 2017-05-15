Édition: ca
Procès de la GRC à Moncton: un policier blessé lors de la fusillade témoigne

 |  Par Aly Thompson, La Presse Canadienne
RCMP MONCTON
| Christinne Muschi / Reuters
Un policier de la Gendarmerie royale du Canada (GRC) qui avait été blessé par balle lors de la fusillade de Moncton en juin 2014 a soutenu lundi que l'issue de cette tragédie aurait certainement été différente si les agents avaient été munis de carabines.

Au procès de la GRC pour violations au Code du travail, l'agent Éric Dubois a raconté que ce soir-là, les policiers sont rapidement devenus les proies de Justin Bourque, le tireur qui voulait déclencher une révolution. Selon l'agent Dubois, les policiers étaient parfaitement conscients qu'ils ne pouvaient neutraliser le tireur avec leur arme de poing, un pistolet 9 mm. Or, maintenant qu'il a suivi la formation sur le maniement de la carabine C-8, l'agent Dubois est certain que Justin Bourque aurait pu être neutralisé ce soir-là.

L'agent Dubois a raconté lundi qu'il avait vu le tireur, avec son arme semi-automatique, marcher comme si de rien n'était de l'autre côté de la rue pendant environ quatre secondes.

La Couronne soutient que la GRC aurait dû former et équiper adéquatement ses agents pour répondre à de tels événements. Les policiers de la GRC du détachement de Moncton n'étaient pas encore équipés à l'époque de la carabine C-8, qui a une portée plus grande que le pistolet de service. Certains soutiennent que ces carabines auraient fait une différence le soir du 4 juin 2014.

Trois policiers sont morts et deux autres ont été blessés par Justin Bourque pendant cette fusillade.

L'agent Dubois, qui chasse depuis son enfance, a aussi soutenu lundi qu'avant la fusillade, il avait demandé vainement à ses supérieurs de suivre une formation dans le maniement d'une carabine.

M. Dubois, qui s'est joint à la GRC en 2010 après une carrière de plus de 20 ans dans une usine de papier, a éclaté en sanglots lorsqu'il a raconté comment il était venu prêter main-forte à un collègue touché, alors que la procédure l'aurait plutôt obligé à se mettre à l'abri. "Lorsque j'ai choisi de me joindre à la GRC, je n'étais pas un adolescent, alors c'était mon choix d'accepter les risques. Si je dois mourir, je mourrai."

  • The caskets of Const. Dave Joseph Ross, 32, from Victoriaville, Que., left to right, Const. Douglas James Larche, 40, from Saint John, N.B. and Const. Fabrice Georges Gevaudan, 45, from Boulogne-Billancourt, France, sit in Wesleyan Celebration Centre during the public visitation in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014. A regimental funeral will take place Tuesday for the three RCMP officers who were slain in Moncton last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Two women leave a public visitation at Wesleyan Celebration Centre for the three RCMP officers that were shot dead, in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014. The three officers were killed and the two injured in a shooting spree last Wednesday. Justin Bourque, 24, is facing three charges of first-degree murder and two charges of attempted murder. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

  • The New Brunswick and Canadian flags fly at half mast outside the Moncton Coliseum in Moncton, N.B. on Monday, June 9, 2014., where a regimental funeral will take place Tuesday for the the three RCMP officers who were slain in Moncton last week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • RCMP carry the casket of a Douglas James Larche into Wesleyan Celebration Centre for visitation in Moncton on Monday June 9, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • People visit the memorial at the Codiac RCMP detachment in Moncton, N.B. on Sunday, June 8, 2014. The New Brunswick RCMP are asking the public for any videos or photos they have of the shootings in Moncton that killed three Mounties and injured two others.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Youngsters take part in a bike rally in the neighbourhood of Rosemont Park in Moncton, N.B. on Saturday, June 7, 2014 in support of the RCMP and their community following a deadly manhunt that forced residents into their homes and basements. RCMP say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of three Mounties and the wounding of two others in Moncton was unarmed at the time of his arrest early Friday and was taken into custody without incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

  • Moncton resident Gretchen Mejoranda hugs RCMP officer Angie Hawryluk at a candlelight vigil outside RCMP headquarters in Moncton, N.B., on Friday, June 6, 2014. RCMP say a man suspected in the shooting deaths of three Mounties and the wounding of two others in Moncton was unarmed at the time of his arrest early Friday and was taken into custody without incident. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

