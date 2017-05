Microsoft réactive une mise à jour pour faire face au virus «Wannacry»

Windows Mobile arguably started the mobile computing revolution, and for that we should be grateful. But as time went on it became clear that there were few things more frustrating than trying to press the world's tiniest 'Start' button using the world's tiniest stylus whilst wearing the world's largest gloves. It was impractical.

Believe it or not Microsoft actually made a smartphone. The Kin, in partnership with Verizon was designed for the 'youth' by combining futuristic looks with a conventional full QWERTY keyboard. Sadly the Kin was a complete disaster, just 48 days after going on sale Microsoft pulled the plug, cut production and Verizon returned all its spare handsets.

Oh yes. Microsoft made a smart watch. The SPOT-powered Swatch Paparazzi was able to send you live updates from MSN Direct. Those included live news updates, emails and calendar reminders. Again, Microsoft was thinking too far ahead. The Paparazzi was meant for younger users, but required a monthly or yearly subscription service just to get the data sent to your watch. Oh and it was called the Paparazzi.

Zune is the start of a series of failures where Microsoft nailed the design but stumbled on the execution. The Zune player was a genuinely interesting proposition, with great build quality and a pretty well designed interface it was genuinely enjoyable to use. Drawbacks? Well it was a nightmare to use when connected to a computer, it was expensive and ultimately it just didn't come with anywhere near enough storage.

Windows Vista. Widely regarded by IT staff around the world as the sole reason for their 'unplanned vacation' Vista was worrying before release, a shock during release and a nightmare to maintain post-release. Clunky, full of bugs and arguably the least attractive OS Microsoft has ever made. Steer clear.