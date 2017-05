Deux sites d'injection supervisée ouvriront prochainement à Montréal

A tray with material for injections is seen at the SCMR (Drug supervised injection site), the first supervised injection room for drug users, in Paris, France, October 11, 2016. The new centre, located in a street adjoining Paris's Gare du Nord train station, will allow addicts to inject with clean syringes and under supervision in order to curb overdose deaths and transmission of diseases spread by needle-sharing. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen | Jacky Naegelen / Reuters