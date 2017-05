Costa Concordia's captain Francesco Schettino arrives in the courthouse for his final declaration on the last day of his trial on February 11, 2015 in Grosseto. An Italian court is expected to announce a verdict tonight or tomorrow in the case against Francesco Schettino, the captain of the Costa Concordia cruise ship that capsized in 2012, killing 32 people. Schettino, 54, is charged with multiple manslaughter and causing a shipwreck. He is also accused of abandoning ship ahead of his passenger | ALBERTO PIZZOLI via Getty Images