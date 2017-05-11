Des milliers d'enfants migrants seuls attendent toujours l'asile
Plus de 63 000 enfants qui voyagent seuls ont demandé l'asile en Europe l'an dernier, et plus de la moitié d'entre eux sont originaires de Syrie et d'Afghanistan, a révélé jeudi l'agence statistique officielle de l'Union européenne.
Eurostat a dit que ces mineurs seuls ont demandé la protection internationale dans les 28 membres de l'UE, ainsi qu'en Islande, au Liechtenstein, en Norvège et en Suisse.
L'agence a révélé que ce nombre est en déclin du tiers sur un an, mais quand même cinq fois plus élevé que la moyenne annuelle.
Plus des deux tiers de ces mineurs sont des garçons âgés de 16 ou 17 ans. Presque 6300 d'entre eux avaient moins de 14 ans. Près de 60 pour cent des demandeurs d'asile se sont adressés à l'Allemagne.
L'Allemagne a d'ailleurs mis en ligne un nouveau site internet pour encourager les migrants à rentrer volontairement chez eux. Berlin souhaite accélérer non seulement le traitement du dossier de ceux qui, comme les Syriens, recevront probablement l'asile, mais aussi le retour à la maison de ceux qui seront vraisemblablement refusés.
Le groupe médiatique Funke rapporte que seulement 8468 migrants sont rentrés chez eux volontairement pendant le premier trimestre, comparativement à 13 848 au même moment l'an dernier.
Voir aussi:
-
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva approaches an overcrowded wooden vessel with migrants from Eritrea, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
Migrants from Eritrea are seen onboard a rescue boat of the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
Migrants from Eritrea are seen on an overcrowded wooden vessel during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 29, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast as the Spanish rescue vessel Astral, operated by the NGO Proactiva sails in the background (L), in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva rescues a Somali migrant that fell from an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A dinghy overcrowded by African migrants is seen drifting off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A migrant girl cries during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A migrant drinks water following a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
African migrants are seen on an overcrowded dinghy during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
African migrants react on an overcrowded dinghy, during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28 , 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis
-
A migrant is carried from an overcrowded dinghy by a member of the Spanish NGO Proactiva during a rescue operation by the Spanish NGO Proactiva, off the Libyan coast in Mediterranean Sea August 28, 2016. REUTERS/Giorgos Moutafis TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
