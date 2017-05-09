Un accident dans une centrale nucléaire américaine

Workers build an arch-shape confinement that will be moved on rails over the sarcophagus and reactor building at Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, Tuesday, April 26, 2016. Ukraine on Tuesday marked the 30th anniversary of the explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear plant, the world's worst nuclear accident. (AP Photo/Sergei Chuzavkov)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2016. The hastily erected sarcophagus over the destroyed reactor is in the background. Ukraine marks the 30th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster on April 26. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

A chimney over the sarcophagus that covers the destroyed reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 23, 2016. Ukraine marks the 30th anniversary of the world's worst nuclear disaster on April 26. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 23, 2016 workers build an arch-shape confinement that will be moved on rails over the sarcophagus and reactor building damaged by explosion, at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Thirty years after the worldâs worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is surrounded by both a hushed desolation and clangorous activity, the sense of a ruined past and a difficult future. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 23, 2016, workers build an arch-shape confinement that will be moved on rails over the sarcophagus and reactor building damaged by explosion, at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Thirty years after the worldâs worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is surrounded by both a hushed desolation and clangorous activity, the sense of a ruined past and a difficult future. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

In this photo taken Wednesday, March 23, 2016, constructors work close to the old sarcophagus, in the background, at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Thirty years after the worldâs worst nuclear accident, the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is surrounded by both a hushed desolation and clangorous activity, the sense of a ruined past and a difficult future. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

This photo taken Wednesday, March 23, 2016 shows the old sarcophagus, right, over the reactor building damaged by explosion and a new confinement, left, under construction at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine. When the new structure, which resembles a 30-story Quonset hut, is finished, it is to be slowly moved on rails over the sarcophagus and reactor building. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4 damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)

Construction workers assist in the assembly of a gigantic steel-arch to cover the remnants of the exploded reactor at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2012. The new safe confinement, a structure that is being built over reactor 4, left, damaged in 1986 as a result of the world's worst nuclear accident, will cover a hastily built sarcophagus, which was erected shortly after the explosion. (AP Photo/ Efrem Lukatsky)