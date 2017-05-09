Voici les chaussures préférées de Kate Middleton (PHOTOS)

Édition: ca
Kate Middleton sans robe de soirée, ni diamants, est tout aussi belle au naturel. En parka, slim et aux pieds ses chaussures favorites (des bottes!) elle a visité une ferme pour enfants à Airlingham dans le Gloucestershire.

Voici les fameux modèle qui paraît défier les années avec force et sans une couture défaillante.

kate middleton

Il paraîtrait selon le magazine Elle France que ces bottes plates tout terrain sont ses chaussures favorites? Un indice? Elle chouchoute ce modèle de Penelope Chilvers depuis plus de 12 ans. Si ce n’est pas un signe! Le modèle n’est pas donné puisqu’il coûte 547 euros c’est-à-dire 875 dollars canadiens.

kate middleton


Les looks les plus stylés de Kate Middleton
sur

  • The Duchess of Cambridge looked a vision in an ice-blue Jenny Packham gown at the London premiere of 'Spectre' on October 26, 2015.

  • Kate paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she wore her tiara to the annual Diplomatic Reception at Buckingham Palace on December 8, 2015.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge wore an all-black ensemble, including an Alexander McQueen coat and Sylvia Fletcher for Lock & Co. hat, to attend the Remembrance Sunday Service in London on November 8, 2015.

  • Kate donned her best smile and a custom-made Alexander McQueen dress in a festive red hue to the Anna Freud Centre Family School Christmas Party at Anna Freud Centre in London on December 15, 2015.

  • Kate looked casual and cool in a Jonathan Saunders sweater while attending a children's rugby game in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • Kate was a standout in a pleated Emilia Wickstead dress as she arrived in Dunedin, New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge glowed in a Jenny Packham gown as she arrived at a London charity event on June, 9, 2011.

  • Kate exuded elegance in a body-hugging Jenny Packham dress while attending a state reception in Wellington, New Zealand on April 10, 2014.

  • Kate sported a sunny yellow Roksanda Ilincic dress while visiting Sydney, Australia in April 2014.

  • The Duchess wore a chic Zara blazer for a wine tasting event in New Zealand on April 13, 2014.

  • Kate stopped traffic in a lovely floral-print frock by L.K Bennett while arriving at the Royal Australian Airforce Base in Brisbane on April 19, 2014.

  • Kate looked casual, but chic in Hobbs while visiting Uluru/Ayers Rock in Australia in April 2014.

  • The Duchess kept things classy with a teal suit by LK Bennett while visiting Leicester on the first date of Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee in March 2012.

  • Kate attended the UK red carpet premiere of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" in a Roland Mouret gown on December 5, 2013.

  • Kate opted for a dramatic Diane von Furstenberg printed frock during a trip to the Blue Mountains in Australia on April 17, 2014.

  • The Duchess sported a tan Malene Birger frock during a welcome ceremony in Yellowknife, Canada on July 5, 2011.

  • Kate dressed down in a ME+EM ensemble to sail with Team New Zealand on April 11, 2014.

  • The Duchess stepped out in an ice blue brocade Alexander McQueen skirt suit for the annual Trooping the Colour Ceremony on June 14, 2014.

  • The Duchess arrived at UK's Creative Industries reception in July 2012 wearing a classy gray Roksanda Ilincic dress.

  • Kate channeled Princess Diana in a red military-esque Catherine Walker coat while arriving in New Zealand on April 7, 2014.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge stole the show in an Alice Temperley gown at the UK royal film premiere of "War Horse" in January 2012.

  • Kate turned heads in this Alexander McQueen coat on day four of the Royal Tour to New Zealand on April 10, 2014.

  • The Duchess stunned in a teal Jenny Packham gown while attending the London Olympic gala in May 2012.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge sported a Michael Kors coat dress while visiting the Australian War Memorial in Canberra, Australia on April 25, 2014.

  • The Duchess donned a lovely white cocktail dress by American designer Leila Rose at a reception in Canberra, Australia on April 24, 2014.

  • The Duchess looked chic and polished as she arrived in Alberta, Canada in May 2011.

  • Kate appropriately donned a red Catherine Walker ensemble during a departure ceremony in Calgary, Alberta on July 8, 2011.

  • Kate attended the Royal Variety Performance on November 13, 2014 wearing an elegant black lace gown by American designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

  • Kate donned an Alexander McQueen coat for the Easter Sunday services at St. Andrews Cathedral in April 2014.

  • Kate wore a long-sleeved nude and lace Alexander McQueen dress for a Buckingham Palace garden party in June 2014.

  • Kate kept things simple in a white Jaeger dress as she attended a breakfast reception in London in October 2014.

  • The Duchess sparkled in a silver Jenny Packham gown at the Tusk Foundation Gala in September 2013.

  • The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in another Jenny Packham dress on October 24, 2013.

  • Kate proudly sported a red and white ensemble during a Canada Day celebration on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on July 1, 2011.

Le prince William et Kate Middleton en visite au Canada (2016)
sur
  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal visit to Canada

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte wave as they leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    The British royal family leaves from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Prince George waves goodbye before leaving Victoria on the final day of the Canada royal visit.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Prince William and Duchess Catherine tour the Victoria harbour with Sail and Life Training Society, a charity that teaches life skills through sailing on Oct. 1.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the Canadian public after disembarking the tall ship Pacific Grace in Victoria Harbour on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with children at the Cridge Centre on the final day of the Canada royal visit on Oct 1.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are presented with personalized Canucks hockey jerseys for their children.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Prince William visits the Cridge Centre for the Family on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on Oct. 1.

  • Day 8 - Final Farewell in Victoria

    Kate Middleton kneels, talking to children at the Cridge Centre on Oct. 1

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make they way by canoe to Haida Heritage Centre and Museum on the island of Haida Gwaii, B.C. where they received a First Nations welcome during the Royal Tour of Canada.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make they way by canoe to Haida Heritage Centre and Museum

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Skidegate Heritage Centre on a visit to Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Skidegate Heritage Centre on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the island of Haida Gwaii on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the Haida Heritage Centre on Sept. 30

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet with patients at the new Haida Gwaii Hospital on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    Kate Middleton arrives to head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children while visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 7 - Visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C.

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children while visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    The royal family attends a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29. The Duchess wore a white Chloe dress for the occasion.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.

  • Day 6 - A children's party in Victoria

    Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a grey coat by Canadian designer Sentaler.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Kate Middleton claps along with a performance.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    The Duchess of Cambridge wore a grey coat by Canadian designer Sentaler.

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

  • Day 5 - Carcross, Yukon

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with children in the playground in Carcross.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is hugged by a local as she visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive a cultural welcome by the First Nation people.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the MacBride Museum.

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

  • Day 5 - Whitehorse

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge sit as stories are read to children at McBride Museum.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the University of British Columbia campus in Kelowna on Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Mission Hill Winery.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sample Indian food cooked by Vikram Vij at visit Mission Hill Winery on Sept. 27, 2016.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a mascot as they watch a game of volleyball at the University of British Columbia in Kelowna.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

    The royal couple are presented with sport shirts.

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 4 - Kelowna

  • Day 3 - Victoria

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Sept. 26, 2016 in Victoria, B.C.

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Victoria

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gives a speech during a visit to the Great Bear Rainforest and to meet the Bella Bella First Nations community on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambride visit the Great Bear Rainforest. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet a young First Nations boy in the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, British Columbia on Sept. 26, 2016.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive gifts as they attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations community at Wawiska Community Hall on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet native elders in Bella Bella, B.C.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations Community at Wawiska Community Hall on September 26, 2016 in Bella Bella, Canada. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children of Bella Bella on B.C.'s central coast during an official welcome performance on Sept. 26, 2016.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge received homemade "dancing vests" for their children from the Heiltsuk Nation.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Gov. Gen. David Johnston, left, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a hereditary chief of the Heiltsuk Nation.

  • Day 3 - Bella Bella

    Bad weather changed many travel plans for the royal couple on the B.C. central coast.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from a girl during their visit to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia New Welcome Centre on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau leave the Immigrant Services Society, a charitable organization that provides targeted programs for refugees, women, children and youth on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The dignitaries meet members of TechStart and MY Circle youth.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are given teddy bears by a young girl during a visit to Sheway, a charity that helps vulnerable mothers battling issues such as addiction on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duchess of Cambridge greets Vancouverites after arriving from Victoria on Sept. 25, 2016. She wore a dress by Alexander McQueen.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Vancouver via seaplane on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 2 - Visiting Vancouver

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Vancouver via seaplane on Sept. 25, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William address the crowd at a welcome ceremony at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Sept. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William chats with his wife Catherine.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to First Nations elders.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at a ceremony outside B.C.'s Legislative Assembly.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands at Victoria Airport as the governor general looks on.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress, Lock & Co hat and Gianvito Rossi pumps, along with a maple leaf brooch — a royal family heirloom.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    With Princess Charlotte.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince George made headlines for snubbing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempts to high five, low five, and handshake with the toddler.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    The royal family descend their airplane at the Victoria's International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince George stands on the tarmac.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte shortly after landing at Victoria's International Airport.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Victoria on Sep. 24, 2016.

  • Day 1 - Welcome in Victoria

    Sharon Johnston (left), wife of Governor General David Johnston, stands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, and B.C. Premier Christy Clark at Victoria's International Airport to greet the British royal family on Sept. 24, 2016.

