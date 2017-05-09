Voici les chaussures préférées de Kate Middleton (PHOTOS)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince George of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte leave from Victoria Harbour to board a sea-plane on the final day of their royal visit to Canada

Prince George waves goodbye before leaving Victoria on the final day of the Canada royal visit.

Prince William and Duchess Catherine tour the Victoria harbour with Sail and Life Training Society, a charity that teaches life skills through sailing on Oct. 1.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets members of the Canadian public after disembarking the tall ship Pacific Grace in Victoria Harbour on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meet with children at the Cridge Centre on the final day of the Canada royal visit on Oct 1.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are presented with personalized Canucks hockey jerseys for their children.

Prince William visits the Cridge Centre for the Family on the final day of their Royal Tour of Canada on Oct. 1.

Kate Middleton kneels, talking to children at the Cridge Centre on Oct. 1

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge make they way by canoe to Haida Heritage Centre and Museum on the island of Haida Gwaii, B.C. where they received a First Nations welcome during the Royal Tour of Canada.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Skidegate Heritage Centre on a visit to Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Skidegate Heritage Centre on Sept. 30.

Prince William and Kate Middleton visit the island of Haida Gwaii on Sept. 30.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet with patients at the new Haida Gwaii Hospital on Sept. 30.

Kate Middleton arrives to head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children on Sept. 30.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge head out on a fishing trip with Skidegate youth centre children while visiting Haida Gwaii, B.C. on Sept. 30.

The royal family attends a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

Prince George and the Duchess of Cambridge play with a balloon at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

The royal family stands with a balloon maker at a children's party for military families on Sept. 29.

Kate Middleton holds Princess Charlotte at a kids' party for military families on Sept. 29. The Duchess wore a white Chloe dress for the occasion.

Prince George plays with bubbles at a children's party for military families during the royal tour of Canada on Sept. 29.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge visit Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a grey coat by Canadian designer Sentaler.

Kate Middleton claps along with a performance.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with children in the playground in Carcross.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is hugged by a local as she visits Montana mountain in Carcross on Sept. 28, 2016. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive a cultural welcome by the First Nation people.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the MacBride Museum.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge sit as stories are read to children at McBride Museum.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the University of British Columbia campus in Kelowna on Sept. 27, 2016.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits Mission Hill Winery.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge sample Indian food cooked by Vikram Vij at visit Mission Hill Winery on Sept. 27, 2016.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a mascot as they watch a game of volleyball at the University of British Columbia in Kelowna.

The royal couple are presented with sport shirts.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends a reception at Government House on Sept. 26, 2016 in Victoria, B.C.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge gives a speech during a visit to the Great Bear Rainforest and to meet the Bella Bella First Nations community on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine Duchess of Cambride visit the Great Bear Rainforest. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet a young First Nations boy in the Great Bear Rainforest in Bella Bella, British Columbia on Sept. 26, 2016.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge receive gifts as they attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations community at Wawiska Community Hall on Sept. 26, 2016. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

Prince William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greet native elders in Bella Bella, B.C.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend an official welcome and performance from Bella Bella First Nations Community at Wawiska Community Hall on September 26, 2016 in Bella Bella, Canada. (Photo by Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage)

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meets children of Bella Bella on B.C.'s central coast during an official welcome performance on Sept. 26, 2016.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge received homemade "dancing vests" for their children from the Heiltsuk Nation.

Gov. Gen. David Johnston, left, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge meet a hereditary chief of the Heiltsuk Nation.

Bad weather changed many travel plans for the royal couple on the B.C. central coast.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge receives flowers from a girl during their visit to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia New Welcome Centre on Sept. 25, 2016.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau leave the Immigrant Services Society, a charitable organization that provides targeted programs for refugees, women, children and youth on Sept. 25, 2016.

The dignitaries meet members of TechStart and MY Circle youth.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are given teddy bears by a young girl during a visit to Sheway, a charity that helps vulnerable mothers battling issues such as addiction on Sept. 25, 2016.

The Duchess of Cambridge greets Vancouverites after arriving from Victoria on Sept. 25, 2016. She wore a dress by Alexander McQueen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in Vancouver via seaplane on Sept. 25, 2016.

Prince William address the crowd at a welcome ceremony at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Sept. 24, 2016.

Prince William chats with his wife Catherine.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to First Nations elders.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at a ceremony outside B.C.'s Legislative Assembly.

Prince William and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shake hands at Victoria Airport as the governor general looks on.

Kate Middleton wore a Jenny Packham dress, Lock & Co hat and Gianvito Rossi pumps, along with a maple leaf brooch — a royal family heirloom.

With Princess Charlotte.

Prince George made headlines for snubbing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's attempts to high five, low five, and handshake with the toddler.

The royal family descend their airplane at the Victoria's International Airport on Sept. 24, 2016.

Prince George stands on the tarmac.

Kate Middleton carries Princess Charlotte shortly after landing at Victoria's International Airport.

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive in Victoria on Sep. 24, 2016.