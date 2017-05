These snakes are commonly found throughout North and South America. They are the largest of the venomous snakes in the United States, according to the CDC. Depending on the species, they can range from one to eight feet. Be careful during hot summer nights when they are most active. They will use their rattles as a warning to you when they feel threatened. Photo Credit: Pixabay Click Here to See The World’s Most Dangerous Snakes

Vipers snakes are found all over the world, with a few exceptions. They are quick tempered and very fast. A Vipers bite will cause immediate pain, swelling and bleeding. The Gaboon Viper specifically, has the longest fangs of any snake in the world. It likes to ambush its prey and attack by surprise. Photo Credit: Pixabay

This snake is not only one of the most venomous snakes in the world when it comes to humans, but it likes to bite other snakes as well. According to WildFacts, one bite from this snake is enough to kill you; when it bites you, its venom enters your body fast – it is apparently 15 times more deadly than that of a Cobra snake. Photo Credit: Shutterstock

Supposedly, the Death Adder was the snake that Cleopatra used to kill herself. One bite from this venomous snake, and respiratory arrest and paralysis are likely to occur. Without treatment, 50 percent of bites usually lead to death. Photo Credit: Thinkstock