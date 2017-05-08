Le drapeau europÃ©en, revu et corrigÃ© par Banksy
L'artiste de rue britannique Banksy a rÃ©alisÃ© sa premiÃ¨re fresque inspirÃ©e par le Brexit, montrant un homme en train de casser une Ã©toile du drapeau europÃ©en Ã coups de burin.
Lâ€™Å“uvre a Ã©tÃ© dÃ©couverte dimanche sur le mur d'un immeuble de Douvres, la ville anglaise la plus proche de l'Europe continentale, d'oÃ¹ partent quotidiennement des ferries pour traverser la Manche en direction des cÃ´tes franÃ§aises.
Sur plusieurs mÃ¨tres de haut, le graphe reprÃ©sente un drapeau europÃ©en fissurÃ© sous les coups portÃ©s par un homme, postÃ© au sommet d'une Ã©chelle, en train de casser une de ses douze Ã©toiles Ã l'aide d'un marteau et d'un burin.
Au pied du mur, de nombreux passants s'arrÃªtaient et se prenaient en photo avec la fresque en arriÃ¨re plan, a constatÃ© lundi un photographe de l'AFP. Lâ€™Å“uvre, peinte sur un Ã©difice bordant un square, est visible Ã plusieurs dizaines de mÃ¨tres Ã la ronde.
Une photo de lâ€™Å“uvre a Ã©galement Ã©tÃ© postÃ©e sur le site officiel de Banksy, confirmant son authenticitÃ©, bien que la fresque ne soit pas signÃ©e.
Connu pour son sens de la satire, Banksy avait rÃ©alisÃ© fin 2015 des graphes de l'autre cÃ´tÃ© de la Manche, Ã Calais, consacrÃ©s aux migrants et dÃ©peignant notamment le fondateur d'Apple, Steve Jobs, lui-mÃªme fils d'un immigrÃ© syrien, portant un baluchon et un ordinateur.VOIR AUSSI:
A woman stands still during a 'March for Europe' demonstration against Britain's decision to leave the European Union, in central London, Britain July 2, 2016. Britain voted to leave the European Union in the EU Brexit referendum. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
