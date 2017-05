If there was any confusion about what the Citizen's United ruling and unlimited private donations meant to our election system, there certainly wasn't after Colbert was through mucking about with them. The host created a very real PAC, followed by a Super PAC during the 2012 campaign season, and with a little help from Jon Stewart, educated Americans on exactly how much he could bend the rules every night.

After auctioning off a portrait of himself for $26,000, Colbert went on his show and announced that Jimmy Fallon had agreed to match those funds. Only problem was, he never told Jimmy he was going to do that. As Fallon explained in an interview with our own Arianna, "Literally he did not call me or ask me or consult with me and see if I would ever match $26,000 to a charity." We guess Colbert just KNEW his BFF for six months would come through.

It might not have gone over well in the room, but Colbert's daring in-character take down of George W. Bush stands as one of the most epic comedic monologues of all time.

A lot of people weren't amused by Colbert's in-character testimony before a House hearing on undocumented farm workers, but his appearance shed critical light on an issue that most people don't understand, while also mocking that misunderstanding at its source.

In June of 2009, Colbert took the "Report" to Iraq and taped four shows for soldiers at Camp Victory. During the first taping, he submitted to a military-style haircut, ordered by President Obama himself.

Colbert heightened the absurdity of forming his own Super PAC by deciding to "explore" running for President Of The United States Of South Carolina. But before he could enter the election, he was legally required to hand over the reigns of his Super PAC to a trusted source, i.e. Jon Stewart.

Colbert's was the only Royal Wedding coverage we cared about.

After Daft Punk cancelled their appearance on "The Colbert Report" the day before the taping, Colbert took the high road and mercilessly mocked them, MTV and Viacom. He also revealed the reason: that Daft Punk was to be a surprise performer at the VMA's in September. So... SURPRISE!

Watch part two here.

Take that, Babylon.

It is a brave marketing director who gives Stephen Colbert money for a branded segment. In this Wheat Thins episode, Colbert read an actual memo sent to him by the company, explaining Wheat Thins' role in all of our lives.

Colbert supersized his show for Sir Paul McCartney, giving his 150-person audience a mini concert with the Beatles legend. Nevertheless, when it came time for the interview, Colbert still took center stage, as per usual.