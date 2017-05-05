Édition: ca
Survie de la Terre: Stephen Hawking croit que les hommes ont 100 ans pour trouver un plan B

En novembre dernier, le physicien théoricien et cosmologiste britannique Stephen Hawking avait donné un échéancier précis aux humains pour trouver une nouvelle demeure à l'extérieur de la Terre: 1000 ans.

Le professeur de mathématiques est aujourd'hui beaucoup moins optimiste.

Dans le documentaire «Expedition New Earth», qui sera diffusé cet été sur les ondes de la chaîne BBC, Hawking prétend que les êtres humains n'ont plus qu'un siècle pour découvrir une autre planète qui pourrait les accueillir.

«Le professeur Stephen Hawking pense que le genre humain devra peupler une nouvelle planète d'ici les 100 prochaines années pour assurer sa survie», a indiqué la BBC dans un communiqué publié sur son site web pour faire la promotion de sa programmation scientifique.

L'avenir de la planète serait en position précaire en raison des changements climatiques, des possibilités qu'un astéroïde frappe la Terre, des épidémies mondiales et de l'augmentation de la population.

Ce n'est pas la première fois que Hawking avance que les humains doivent explorer l'espace pour coloniser de nouveaux endroits. Dans le passé, il a déjà recommandé la colonisation de la lune et de trouver un moyen pour habiter Mars, une planète qu'il croyait en 2008 être «la prochaine cible évidente», selon le New Scientist.

De demeurer sur Terre plus longtemps placerait l'humanité à risque d'une autre extinction de masse, soutient celui qui est atteint de la sclérose latérale amyotrophique (appelée la maladie de Lou Gehrig).

«Nous devons... continuer d'aller dans l'espace pour le futur de l'humanité», avait mentionné le professeur âgé de 75 ans durant un discours à l'Université d'Oxford, en novembre.

Malgré ses affirmations pessimistes sur la survie de la Terre, il avait malgré tout ajouté que c'était «une époque glorieuse pour être vivant et faire de la recherche théorique en physique».

Yuri Milner And Stephen Hawking press conference
    Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking sits in front of a presentation image during a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner, left, speaks next to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking during a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner, left, speaks next to renowned physicist Stephen Hawking during a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking attends a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking sits in front of a presentation image during a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking sits in front of a presentation image during a press conference in London, Monday, July 20, 2015. Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking and Russian tech entrepreneur Yuri Milner are pushing the search for extraterrestrial life into higher gear. The pair said Monday the $100 million "Breakthrough Initiatives" program funded by Milner will harness computer power as never before in a search of the heavens. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

    Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, attends a press conference in London on July 20, 2015, where he and British scientist Stephen Hawking annouced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    British scientist Stephen Hawking attends a press conference in London on July 20, 2015, where he and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, annouced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    British scientist Stephen Hawking attends a press conference in London on July 20, 2015, where he and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, annouced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    UA astronomer Frank Drake, speaks during a news conference in London on July 20, 2015, where British scientist Stephen Hawking and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, announced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    US astronomer Geoffrey 'Geoff' W. Marcy, Professor of Astronomy at the University of California, pauses during a news conference in London on July 20, 2015, where British scientist Stephen Hawking and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, announced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    US author Ann Druyan, speaks during a news conference in London on July 20, 2015, where British scientist Stephen Hawking and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, announced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    British cosmologist Professor Baron Martin Rees of Ludlow, speaks during a news conference in London on July 20, 2015, where British scientist Stephen Hawking and Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner, announced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    Russian entrepreneur and co-founder of the Breakthrough Prize, Yuri Milner (L), and British scientist Stephen Hawking attend a press conference in London on July 20, 2015, where they annouced the launch of Breakthrough Initiative, a new project to attempt to detect life in the Cosmos. AFP PHOTO / NIKLAS HALLE'N (Photo credit should read NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty Images)

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 20: DST Global Founder Yuri Milner and Theoretical Physicist Stephen Hawking attends a press conference on the Breakthrough Life in the Universe Initiatives, hosted by Yuri Milner and Stephen Hawking, at The Royal Society on July 20, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for Breakthrough Initiatives)

