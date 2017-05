La maman de Selena Gomez valide son couple avec The Weeknd

@selenagomez @theweeknd enjoy the ball....yes, I am happy my daughter is happy. Turning off comments because they are vile and I was so unaware how many people know these people personally. My page is not for hate, name calling and uneducated opinions. XO

A post shared by Kicked to the Curb Productions (@kicked2thecurbproductions) on May 1, 2017 at 8:37pm PDT