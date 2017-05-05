Condamné pour avoir proféré des menaces de mort sur les réseaux sociaux
Une affaire qui rappelle que menacer quelqu'un de mort sur les réseaux sociaux peut mener à une condamnation devant les tribunaux.
Un texte de Julie Marceau
Robert Rivard, 52 ans, arrêté en 2016 pour avoir proféré des menaces contre deux représentants de la communauté arabo-musulmane, a été condamné cette semaine à ne pas troubler l'ordre public pendant 12 mois et s'approcher physiquement ou communiquer avec Hajar Jerroumi et Haroun Bouazzi.
Hajar Jerroumi est agente de projets à l'Institut du Nouveau Monde et Haroun Bouazz est coprésident de l'Association des musulmans et des Arabes pour la laïcité au Québec (AMAL-Québec).
La plainte a été faite à l'automne 2016 et l'enquête confiée au Module sur les incidents et crimes haineux du Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM).
Selon la sommation déposée au palais de justice de Montréal le 19 janvier, la Direction des poursuites criminelles et pénales (DPCP) disait avoir des raisons de craindre que Robert Rivard ne « cause des lésions personnelles [...] ou endommage » la propriété de Haroun Bouazzi et de Hajar Jerroumi.
Hier, aux Assises annuelles de l'Union des municipalités du Québec (UMQ), le directeur du Centre de prévention de la radicalisation menant à la violence (CPRMV), Herman Okomba-Deparice, rappelait justement que les discours haineux peuvent mener à une radicalisation menant à la violence.
LIRE AUSSI:
» Un homme fait face à la justice pour avoir menacé deux musulmans
» Overdose de commentaires haineux: une page Facebook anti-radicalisation ferme
» Un porte-parole de la communauté arabo-musulmane menacé de «pendaison»
VOIR AUSSI:
-
Mourners listen to paryers and speeches during the funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (2nd L) is welcomed by Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume as he arrives to pray at a funeral service for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / ALICE CHICHE (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau(R) wipes a tear as he stands with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec,on February 3, 2017. / AFP / POOL / MATHIEU BELANGER (Photo credit should read MATHIEU BELANGER/AFP/Getty Images)
-
-
-
-
-
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners react during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners pray during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young mourner lays her head on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
A young girl places a flag on one of the caskets during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Mourners bow their heads during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young girl holds a flower during funeral services for three of the victims of the deadly shooting at the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, at the Congress Centre in Quebec City, Quebec, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man mourns during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man listens to a speech during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People pray during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A young mourner is comforted during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
People mourn during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A flower is pictured on a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (C) looks on during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man cries as he carries a casket during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
Iles Soufiane (R) is comforted by people during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
-
A man is comforted as he cries during a funeral ceremony for three of the victims of the deadly shooting of the Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre at the Congress Center in Quebec City, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter