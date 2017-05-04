Ã€ peine arrivÃ©e au Met Gala, Lena Dunham a Ã©tÃ© transportÃ©e aux urgences
L'actrice, rÃ©alisatrice et Ã©crivaine amÃ©ricaine n'aura pas tenu longtemps sur le tapis rouge du Met Gala 2017, qui se tenait ce lundi 1er mai. Le New York Post rÃ©vÃ¨le que Lena Dunham a dÃ» quitter le gala trÃ¨s rapidement pour se rendre aux urgences.
Nos confrÃ¨res du HuffPost Ã‰tats-Unis, ont pu contacter un de ses proches qui Ã©voque l'endomÃ©triose dont souffre Lena Dunham. Â«Elle se repose Ã la maison et va mieux. Comme vous le savez, elle ne s'est jamais cachÃ©e de ses batailles contre l'endomÃ©trioseÂ», affirme un proche de l'actrice.
Lena Dunham a dÃ©jÃ Ã©tÃ© opÃ©rÃ©e cinq fois Ã cause de cette maladie. Ã€ la suite de sa derniÃ¨re opÃ©ration, elle avait dÃ©clarÃ© sur son blogue : Â«Cela ne veut pas dire qu'elle (la maladie, NDLR) ne pourra jamais revenir, mais pour le moment, jusqu'Ã ce que mes points de suture se retirent et mes bleus disparaissent, je serai en bonne santÃ©Â».
Ã€ l'occasion de la diffusion de la nouvelle saison de la sÃ©rie Â«GirlsÂ», Lena Dunham avait partagÃ© un long post sur Instagram pour Ã©voquer sa maladie.
Hey Beloved Pals, I just wanted to let you know that, while I am so excited for Girls to return on Feb 21, I won't be out and about doing press for the new season. As many of you know I have endometriosis, a chronic condition that affects approximately 1 in 10 women's reproductive health. I am currently going through a rough patch with the illness and my body (along with my amazing doctors) let me know, in no uncertain terms, that it's time to rest. That's a hard thing to do, but I'm trying, because all I want is to make season 6 of Girls the best one yet. I'm lucky enough to have support and backup from Jenni, Judd and the whole Girls gang. So many women with this disease literally don't have the option of time off and I won't take it for granted. Wishing you all health & happiness, in whatever form suits you. Back soon xxLena
Â«Je voulais juste que vous sachiez que je suis trÃ¨s excitÃ©e du retour de la sÃ©rie "Girls" le 21 fÃ©vrier, mais je ne pourrai pas assurer la promotion de la nouvelle saison. Comme beaucoup d'entre vous le savent dÃ©jÃ , je suis atteinte d'endomÃ©triose, une maladie chronique qui touche environ une femme sur dix et endommage l'appareil reproductif. Je traverse actuellement une pÃ©riode difficile avec ma maladie (malgrÃ© mes supers mÃ©decins), et il est temps de me reposer. C'est une chose difficile pour moi, mais je vais essayer, car tout ce que je veux, c'est rÃ©aliser la meilleure saison 6 possible. J'ai dÃ©jÃ assez de chance d'avoir autant de soutien et d'aide de Jenni, Judd et de toute l'Ã©quipe de "Girls". Beaucoup de femmes qui souffrent de cette maladie n'ont pas l'opportunitÃ© de prendre du repos et je ne prendrai pas ma chance pour acquise. Je vous souhaite Ã tous une bonne santÃ© et du bonheur. Ã€ bientÃ´t, Lena.Â»
Le journal new-yorkais assure que la crÃ©atrice de la sÃ©rie Â«GirlsÂ» est sortie de l'hÃ´pital dans la soirÃ©e. Elle n'a fait aucun commentaire depuis.
