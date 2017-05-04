LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Ashley Graham arrives at the Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Ashley Graham arrives at the Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Model Ashley Graham poses with the new Barbie backstage at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Vespa/Getty Images for Glamour)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Model Ashley Graham reveals the new Barbie at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Glamour)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Model Ashley Graham (L) and Lisa McKnight reveals the new Barbie at Glamour Women Of The Year 2016 LIVE Summit at NeueHouse Hollywood on November 14, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Glamour)

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 13: Model Ashley Graham attends Fergie, First Lady of Los Angeles Amy Elaine Wakeland & Barneys New York Host Dinner to Welcome Cindi Leive & Glamour's 2016 Women of the Year to the West Coast on November 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Glamour)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 19: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2016 Dressbarn Fall Campaign Launch With Ashley Graham at Industria Superstudio on October 19, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Model Ashley Graham attends the 3rd Annual Beautycon Festival New York at Pier 36 on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/Getty Images for Beautycon)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 24: Model Ashley Graham attends Cosmopolitan Fun Fearless Money 2016 on September 24, 2016 at Cedar Lake in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Cosmopolitan)

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 17: Ashley Graham presents Ashley Graham Lingerie for Addition Elle at Nordstrom Oakbrook Center on September 17, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Gabriel Grams/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Model Ashley Graham walks the runway at Addition Elle Presents Holiday 2016 RTW + Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection at Kia STYLE360 NYFW on September 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage Style360)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: A model walks the runway at the Addition Elle Presents Holiday 2016 RTW + Ashley Graham Lingerie fashion show during Style360 Fashion Week September 2016 at Metropolitan West on September 14, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Model Ashley Graham attends Christian Siriano x Lane Bryant PA on September 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Matthew Eisman/Getty Images for Lane Bryant)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Model Ashley Graham attends the Prabal Gurung fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows September 2016 at The Gallery, Skylight at Clarkson Sq on September 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 10: Model Ashley Graham attends the Christian Siriano fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at ArtBeam on September 10, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for New York Fashion Week: The Shows)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Ashley Graham attends the Harper's BAZAAR celebrates 'ICONS By Carine Roitfeld' at The Plaza Hotel on September 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jim Spellman/WireImage)

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 06: Ashley Graham arrives for GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2016 at Tate Modern on September 6, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 28: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 27: Ashley Graham attends Belvedere Presents One Night for Life with John Legend at The Apollo Theater on August 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 25: Ashley Graham arrives at Chelsea Piers for The America's Next Top Model on August 25, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images)

WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE -- Pictured: Ashley Graham -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 22: Ashley Graham arrives to the Soho House on July 22, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Ashley Graham attends the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on June 6, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

LAS VEGAS, NV - JUNE 05: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2016 Miss USA pageant at T-Mobile Arena on June 5, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Model Ashley Graham seen out in Manhattan on May 23, 2016 in New York, NY. (Photo by Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 12: Model Ashley Graham speaks onstage during the 2016 Forbes Women's Summit at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Model Ashley Graham attends the Empowering Women Summit at United Nations on May 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Lane Bryant)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Model Ashley Graham attends the Christian Siriano x Lane Bryant Runway Show at United Nations on May 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Model Ashley Graham walks the runway during the Christian Siriano x Lane Bryant Runway Show at United Nations on May 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Randy Brooke/FilmMagic)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 30: Model Ashley Graham attends the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on April 30, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

Model Ashley Graham attends the 23rd Annual White House Correspondents' Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, April 30, 2016. The event will raise awareness for Halcyon Incubator, an organization that supports early stage social entrepreneurs 'seeking to change the world' through an immersive 18-month fellowship program. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 29: Model Ashley Graham attends the Google/HBO celebration of 'All The Way' during White House Correspondents' weekend at the Renwick Gallery on April 29, 2016 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Google)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 21: Model Ashley Graham attends the #ActuallySheCan Film Series event at Bow Tie Chelsea Cinemas on April 21, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for #ActuallySheCan)

HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 15: Model Ashley Graham attends 'The First Monday in May' Los Angeles screening hosted by Bryan Lourd, Wendi Murdoch, Anna Wintour, iTunes and Magnolia Pictures at NeueHouse Hollywood on April 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Magnolia Pictures)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 28: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 28, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 18: Ashley Graham attends A Night at Sea VIP Boat Cruise sponsored by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Yacht Cruise on February 18, 2016 in Miami City. (Photo by Sergi Alexander/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

MIAMI, FL - FEBRUARY 17: Model Ashley Graham attends the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim BBQ VIP at 1 Hotel & Homes South Beach on February 17, 2016 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 17: Model Ashley Graham attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 Swim Beach fan festival on February 17, 2016 in Miami Beach. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Sports Illustrated cover model Ashley Graham poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - NYC VIP press event on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Model Ashley Graham is seen walking in Soho on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 16: Sports Illustrated Cover Girl Ashley Graham visits at SiriusXM Studios on February 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Rommel Demano/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Ashley Graham attends IMG Models Celebrates The Sports Illustrated, Swimsuit issue at Vandal on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 15: Model Ashley Graham poses at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2016 - Swim City at the Altman Building on February 15, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Model Ashley Graham attends the Marvel and Garage Magazine New York Fashion Week Event on February 11, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 28: Model Ashley Graham attends NYDJ 2016 Fit To Be Campaign Launch at Lord & Taylor on January 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Ashley Graham walks the runway as Addition Elle presents Fall/Holiday 2015 RTW and Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection At KIA STYLE360 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage for STYLE360)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Simply Stylist Fashion and Beauty Conference at the W New York on October 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Model Ashley Graham and her mother Linda Graham are guests on 'Good Morning America,' 11/9/15, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Fred Lee/ABC via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Simply Stylist Fashion and Beauty Conference at the W New York on October 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 25: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Simply Stylist Fashion and Beauty Conference at the W New York on October 25, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Model Ashley Graham attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 06: Model Ashley Graham attends the Forbes Under 30 Summit at Pennsylvania Convention Center on October 6, 2015 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - Model Ashley Graham is a guest on 'Good Morning America,' 9/18/15, airing on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 18: Model Ashley Graham leaves the 'Good Morning America' taping at the ABC Times Square Studios on September 18, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/GC Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Harper ICONS Party at The Plaza Hotel on September 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Model Ashley Graham attends 2015 Harper's BAZAAR ICONS Event at The Plaza Hotel on September 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Model Ashley Graham attends the Milly By Michelle Smith Fashion Show during Spring 2016 New York Fashion Week at Art Beam on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Ashley Graham walks the runway as Addition Elle presents Fall/Holiday 2015 RTW and Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection At KIA STYLE360 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage for STYLE360)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 15: Ashley Graham attends as Addition Elle presents Fall/Holiday 2015 RTW and Ashley Graham Lingerie Collection At KIA STYLE360 on September 15, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/WireImage for STYLE360)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 14: Model Ashley Graham attends the Lane Bryant launch of the #PlusIsEqual campaign at Times Square on September 14, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Lane Bryant)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Ashley Graham attends 'Real Love' Opening Reception at 555 West 25th Street on September 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 09: Model Ashley Graham attends the Patrick Demarchelier Exhibit Fashion Week kick off party at Christie's Auction House on September 9, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 20: Model Ashley Graham attends the Dinner Honoring the Women of 'Pixels' at Upland on July 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mark Sagliocco/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 20: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 CurvyCon at Metropolitan Pavilion on June 20, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 06: Model Ashley Graham attends as Lane Bryant celebrates the launch of their campaign #ImNoAngel on April 6, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for #ImNoAngel Cacique Exclusively For Lane Bryant)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 02: Model Ashley Graham attends FULLBEAUTY Celebration Of Women Event at Guastavino's on April 2, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mireya Acierto/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 11: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on February 11, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration at Marquee on February 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Model Ashley Graham attends the 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue celebration at Marquee on February 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Stewart/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 10: Model Ashley Graham attends 2015 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Celebration at Marquee on February 10, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/WireImage)

THE VIEW - Guests include plus-size swimsuit model Ashley Graham; Spike Lee ('Da Sweet Blood of Jesus') and Victor Rasuk ('Fifty Shades of Grey') today, Monday, February 9, 2015 on ABC's 'The View.' 'The View' airs Monday-Friday (11:00 am-12:00 pm, ET) on the ABC Television Network. (Photo by Lou Rocco/ABC via Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 15: Model Ashley Graham attends the 'Orange Is The New Black' season two premiere at Ziegfeld Theater on May 15, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: Model Ashley Graham attends 6th Annual Blossom Ball Benefiting Endometriosis Foundation Of America at 583 Park Avenue on March 7, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Chance Yeh/FilmMagic)

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 09: Ashley Graham attends 2010 Moves Magazine Power Women awards dinner and ceremony at Astor Center on November 9, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Henry S. Dziekan III/Getty Images)

NEW YORK - JUNE 13: Model Ashley Graham attends the 3rd annual Geminis Give Back at 1OAK on June 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Ben Hider/Getty Images)